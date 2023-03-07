Omotola Jalade Narrates How She Escape Prostitution

Ace Nigerian actress, Omotola Jolade-Ekeinde, popularly known as Omo Sexy has sparked reactions on social media following some intimate revelations about her upbringing and how she almost went into prostitution for survival.

Speaking in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, Omotola narrates how she lost her father at the age of 13-year-old.

According to the screen dive, her father’s death was a tragic incident that left her emotionless as she never grieved his death.

She went further to reveal that she was in boarding school in Kaduna State when the sad event happened, noting that his death almost derailed her life.

She said: “I think everything I have been today, positively or negatively was because of the death of my father, it affected me so much because I did not mourn my dad.

“I understand that I was his only child for a long time and my dad and I were very close, he was the manager of Lagos Country Club at the time, and many influential people come there and because of that, I started rolling with people of influence from a little age.

“When I was 13, they came to pick me up from school, I knew something was wrong and prayed that hope nothing has happened to my dad.

“When I got home, I realized my dad was dead, so going through that mental process, I didn’t know how to react and I didn’t know how I was feeling, I was just silent but now that I’m older, I think I really understand everything. So I just became emotionless and it has affected me till today.

“There is nothing anyone says to me that can move me, I am so confident in who I am and I don’t fear anyone.

“I don’t fear for my life, probably I would have become a prostitute today, I was very desperate to do anything and said I would rather sell my body than for anybody to take my younger brother apart.”

Below are some of the reactions that have sparked her revelation.

@Ladi Abin: “This really hit home for me because this is the exact way I found out my Dad died and I haven’t been the same since.”

@Judith Isiuwa Asoro: “See how she dressed gorgeously and decently. I will always respect women like this!!!!”

@Manu Njoh: “Omg this story is identical to mine.Of how I lost my Dad. This is SO CRAZY. I was in boarding house too.”

@Ranita Med: “I can relate so much to this, remember I had lectured the next morning after I lost my dad. I doubt I can ever heal from that.”

@Common Sense Sisters: “OMG we are so sorry you lost your dad at a very young age. May his soul continue to Rest In Peace. Thank you our legendary Omotola for sharing your story❤.”

@Ene Shado: “I have the same bond with my dad! I always pray for God to keep him for me because I can’t even live without him.”

@oyinade84: “The part she is talking about her dad reminds me of when my dad passed when I was 10yrs. This was so similar scenario, we were on vacation in Ibadan. Had to cut it short to Lagos only to find out daddy passed from a heart attack. I hate to recall that day & moment.”

Like this: Like Loading...