Omotosho: Nigeria Poses Greater Challenge To Successful Intra-Regional Trade

The Registrar NAGAFF Academy,Francis I. Omotosho, in this interview with BAYO AKOMOLAFE, speaks on inadequate circulation of new naira notes, challenges in the first three months of the year in the port sector and why Nigerian market would pose challenges to intra-regional trade

What is your view of the port industry performance in the first quarter of the year? The performance of the port industry in the first quarter of year 2023 was below expectation. The fact that the first quarter of the year witnessed serious challenges because of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s cashless policy, change of currency with inadequate circulation of the new naira notes and also with the election conducted between February and March.

To compound the issues, there is still slow cargo delivery in the port because of 100 percent physical examination by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). All these have made business activities to be at low level. However, we are expecting the port industry to pick up in the second quarter of the year. How do you think government can assist freight forwarders to boost the port industry economy?

To boost the port economy, it is important for the Federal Government to strengthen the qualification and certification of freight forwarders and standardise their training just like other countries. Government should make the training compulsory and mandatory before getting the Customs licence and practicing licence as freight forwarders.

This will help the industry to move forward. What are the challenges the port users may likely face at Lekki Port with regard to cargo movement? The problems of gridlock on the access port roads in Apapa and Tincan would also be the same problem the freight forwarders and other port users should be expecting at Lekki Port access road, because government has failed to expand and dualise the road and presently there is no rail linking the port directly.

Government should have made provisions for these when the port was being constructed by its promoters. Why do you think the Council for the Regulations of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) is not discharging its responsibilities as expected? If the Council for the Regulations of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria must function the way it should be, the Minister of Transportation must form the council within the scope and the objective of the founding fathers.

There are reasons, purpose and intent for establishing the council. The whole concept and ideas are clearly stated at the formation stage. The provisions are entrenched under the Part 1 of CRFFN Act No. 16 of 2007. Part 1 (Establishment, Membership, Tenure of Office and Functions of the Council for the Regulations of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria) Sections 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5.

What does CRFFN Act say on the appointment of council members by minister? First, the CRFFN Act in Part 1, Section 2(1) states that the council shall consist of the following members from the register of freight forwarders, meaning that they all must be registered freight forwarders either from the ruling political party or from other political parties to demonstrate the spirit of inclusive government; if the minister so wish.

Secondly, the CRFFN Act in section 2(1) (D) explains that six persons appointed by the minister to represent the six geo-political zones of the federation in rotation for two years at a time. It emphasised that two of them shall not be indigenes of the same state. So, the purpose and objective of this rule is that the council must put the interest of the unity of Nigeria into consideration first and all freight forwarders, who are citizen of Nigeria must be given equal share, stand and representation in the council for the purpose of Federal Character.

The interest of the unity of Nigeria first is recognised and paramount in the heart of the founding fathers of the council. Therefore, six registered freight forwarders from each geo-political zone picked from one state in that geo-political zone to represent the interest of the unity of the country should be appointed by the minister for two years tenure only and in rotation in order to give room for other states in their geo-political zone to have their shares and representations, that is, one state after the other from the zone and no two people should come from the same state at the same time.

Does the same apply to the appointment of registrar? The registrar is treated as an individual person, not as government staff because even the people in the council that employed or appointed him are not government staff in first place as stated by the CRFFN Act in the first schedule (Supplementary Provisions Relating to the Council) Section 10 (Miscellaneous) which states that a person shall not by reason only of his membership of the council be treated as holding an office in the public service of the federation.

The registrar is not a Federal Ministry of Transportation staff but he is a staff of the council and should be handled by the council as his direct boss not the honorable minister. The chairman of the council should be responsible directly to the minister; he is to gives report to the minister of transportation, not the registrar having direct contact and given report to the minister on behalf of the council. It is totally wrong and an abuse of power. Also, as specified in Part 1, Section 2 (2) that only nominees under Section 2(1) (e) two persons appointed by the minister to represent the accredited freight forwarding training Institutions and Section 2(1) (f) representative of government establishments may not be from register of freight forwarders.

It is an aberration for the registrar, who is a government staff still performing the function of a freight forwarder. What is delaying African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) from taking off in Nigeria despite government’s assurance? The African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) is yet to take off in Nigeria just because the Federal Government and its relevant agencies are not ready for the project.

The simple reason is that the very lead government agency in this project which is Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is not ready to remove both the tariff trade barriers and non’tariff trade barriers. It is when the Customs removes these bottlenecks voluntarily that we can boldly say we are ready. For now, Nigeria is not ready to participate in the trade agreement as it were. Unfortunately, Nigeria is facing so many challenges; these is why the government should do the needful to enable the country benefit from the initiative.

Presently, there is lack of commitment to eradicating existing trade barriers, inadequate trade infrastructure, inconsistency in trade agreement, issues with cross border payment and many more should be addressed. The current Nigerian market also poses greater challenges in ensuring a successful intra-regional trade for businesses in her sphere.

The key question that comes to mind is how Nigeria can resolve these challenges to ensure SMEs’ growth in the regional economies of Africa? What does AfCFTA stand to achieve for Nigeria? The broad objective of the AfCFTA is to create a single continental market for made in Africa goods and services, with free movement of business persons and investments, paving the way for accelerating the establishment of the Continental Customs Union.

So, in January 2021, the biggest trade area with a market of 1.2 billion people and a projected cumulative Gross domestic Products (GDP) of $3.4 trillion since the creation of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in 1995 after years of ambitious planning commenced with 54 countries aimed at providing great opportunities to enhance industrialization in Africa.

The trade agreement is expected to enhance competitiveness at the industry and enterprise level through exploitation of opportunities for scale production, continental market access and better reallocation of resources. It is to eliminate tariffs on intra- busi-nesses to trade within the continent and cater to and benefit from the growing African market.

Also, it is to create a liberalised market for goods and services through successive rounds of negotiation. AfCFTA is to lay the foundation for the establishment of a continental customs union and to eliminate the competitiveness of the members’ economies and produce industrial development through diversification and regional value chain development, agricultural development and food security.

The trade agreement will contribute to the movement of capital and persons and facilitate investment and to resolve the issue of multiple membership in accordance with Agenda 2063. Being the proposed world’s largest free trade area since the formation of the World Trade Organisation, AfCFTA is to consolidate Africa into one trade area provides great opportunities for entrepreneurs, businesses and consumers across the continent and chance to support sustainable development in the world’s least developed region.

In the long run, the trade agreement will help promote and attain sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development, gender equality, structural transformation across the continent and boost intra-African trade by providing a comprehensive and mutually beneficial trade agreement among the member states, covering trade in goods and services, investment, intellectual property rights and competition policy. These are what the trade agreement stood for

Why do you think Nigeria needs to embrace AfCFTA? AfCFTA is flagship project of the African Union’s Agenda 2063, a blueprint for attaining inclusive and sustainable development across the continent over the next 50 years. The establishment of the AfCFTA was signed in Kigali, Rwanda (Kigali declaration), by 44 Heads of State on 21 March 2018 including Nigeria.

The agreement entered into force on 30 May, 2019 for the 24 countries that had deposited their instruments of ratification with the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson as stipulated in Article 23 of the agreement. The Federal Executive Council ratified Nigeria’s membership of the AfCFTA in November 2020. This occurs more than a year after Nigeria signed the African Continental Free Trade Agreement in July 2019. Also, in December 2020, the following year, Nigeria deposited its instrument of ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement, making her to become the 34th member state to formally ratify the treaty.

How can Nigerian investors key into the trade agreement? Nigerians need access to Information Communication Technology facilities for various investors to key into the framework and concept of the trade agreement and benefits. Apart from this, investors are in need adequate training on the concept, access to capital/loan, access to multimodal transport system, provision of adequate security measures, integrated single African customs platform.

There should be one acceptable and single African trade currency, 24 hours operations at land border posts, airports, seaports and others should, they should be adopted for the country to benefit from AfCFTA. If well implemented, it will boost economic growth, quality and quantity of goods available for the country.

The main advantage of the trade blocks will lead to an increase in Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) as tariffs are removed. Trade blocs are special types of economic cooperation and also protect its member countries within that region to import from non-member countries. The agreement comes with internal rules that member countries follow among themselves.

When dealing with non-member countries, there are external rules in place that the members adhere to. Quotas, tariffs, and other forms of trade barriers restrict the transport of manufactured goods and services. Regional trading agreements help reduce or remove the barriers to trade. Since trade agreements usually come with investment guarantees, investors who want to invest in developing countries are protected against political risk.

In addition, businesses in member countries enjoy greater incentives to trade in new markets, due to the policies included in the agreements. The trade agreements open a lot of doors for businesses. As they gain access to new markets, the competition becomes more intense. The increased competition compels businesses to produce higher quality products. It also leads to more variety for consumers.

When there is a wide variety of high-quality products, businesses can improve customer satisfaction. Also, there should be one accept- able and single African trade currency, 24 hours operations at land border posts, airports and seaports in Nigeria and others should be adopted for the country to benefit from AfCFTA. Do you think the trade agreement can eliminate barriers among countries which do not share common external trade barriers?

In a free trade agreement, all trade barriers among members are eliminated, which means that they can freely move goods and services among themselves. When it comes to dealing with non-members, the trade policies of each member still takeeffect. For example, member countries of a customs union will remove trade barriers among themselves and adopt common external trade barriers.

Under common market members needs to remove internal trade barriers, adopt common policies when it comes to dealing with non-members and allow members to move resources among themselves freely. What are the challenges Nigeria may likely face under the trade agreement? Just like I said above, we are going to face with problems deliberately caused by the various government agencies who suppose to be the drivers of the AfCFTA project in Nigeria.

The problem is within the government themselves. There has been much interest in Nigeria’s decision regarding its AfCFTA status because of its position as Africa’s largest economy and the continent’s most populous country with more than 200 million people. As a government, we must ensure that Nigeria’s position remains that, such integration must be rule-based with built-in safeguards, against injurious practices.

Nigeria’s approach to the trade agreement has been measured and consistent. Our logic is simple, as Africa’s largest economy and most populous nation, we cannot afford to get it wrong. It is clear that for us to fully benefit from this agreement, we must have an implementation programme that reflects our national trade objectives and development plans.