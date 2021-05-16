Body & Soul

Omowunmi back on the radar

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, Omowunmi Akinnifesi may have returned to the radar after long time of missing from the social circle.

 

The adorable lady has aactually came back with a bang as her return was made possible by top insurance companies, Lasaco Assurance. Lasaco unveiled the international super model as its new brand ambassador.

Akinnifesi, a former Miss Tourism International and a lifestyle influencer is expected to use her popularity and networks in real life and on social media to promote the image and products of company.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Considering rice water for healthy hair

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Rice water has been praised for many years as the best repair therapy treatment for hair. Many African women who have come to embrace their natural hair texture have testified that using rice water has great benefits for their hair.   Rice water for hair treatment has been used since ages to solve all hair […]
Body & Soul

Oladunni Odu trailing the blaze

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Okitipupa, Ondo State-born beautiful Princess Oladunni Odu is not just a leading light in her lineage and community but ranks high among the illustrious ones in the Sunshine State.   For many years, she’s been a reputable individual among those under the klieg lights as she’s been able to do well, both in her private […]
Body & Soul

I discovered my hidden talent in interior decor while building my hotel –Kcee

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

One thing that has become a part of Kcee’s style, is starting each year with a new innovative adventure. At the beginning of the year 2020, Nigeria’s music star, Kingsley Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee and his brother, Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as Emoney, unveiled a road construction they did in their home town.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica