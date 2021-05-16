Omowunmi back on the radar

Former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, Omowunmi Akinnifesi may have returned to the radar after long time of missing from the social circle.

The adorable lady has aactually came back with a bang as her return was made possible by top insurance companies, Lasaco Assurance. Lasaco unveiled the international super model as its new brand ambassador.

Akinnifesi, a former Miss Tourism International and a lifestyle influencer is expected to use her popularity and networks in real life and on social media to promote the image and products of company.

