Omowunmi Dada excited as ‘Elesin Oba’ goes to Toronto Film Festival

It has been success stories for Nollywood actress, Omowunmi Dada after winning AMVCA Best Supporting Actress 2022.

The hard working actress, says she is honoured to be featured as the ‘Bride’ in EnonyLife and Netflix partnership film, ‘Elesin Oba’, an adaptation of Nigeria’s Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka’s acclaimed stage play, ‘Death and the King’s Horseman’.

Directed by ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’ and ‘Fifty’ maestro, Biyi Bandele, the screenplay will be the first ever Yoruba Language film to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) Special Presentation category this September, before being mainstreamed as a first in its genre on Netflix.

One of the star casts of the show, Dada says that “‘Elesin Oba’ has been an exciting project for me, having previously been a part of its cast on several stages nationwide. It is indeed an honour to portray the Bride in the first-ever screen adaption of the play.

“The Bride is a symbol of sensuality, excitement and lust, especially for the Horseman who though bound by tradition to leave earth for the land of his ancestors, is distracted by his sensual desires and consequently, brings doom on his people. The film is true to its roots and a must-watch for all.”

Elesin Oba is a riveting classic based on factual events in Nigeria’s colonial era when the horseman (Eleshin Oba) of a Yoruba King in the Oyo Kingdom was prevented from committing ritual suicide by the colonial authorities. Omowunmi stars alongside a league of A-list actors.

They include Odunlade Adekola, Shaffy Bello, Jide Kosoko, Deyemi Okolanwon, Brymo Olawale, Mark Elderkin, Jenny Stead, Langley Kirkwood, and others. Omowunmi Dada is also a voiceover artist, presenter, and model best known for her role as Folake in the M-Net television series Jemeji. She has featured in several movies and TV Productions, such as ‘Oloture’, ‘Ayinla’, ‘Diamonds in the Sky’, ‘MTV SHUGA NAIJA’ (Season 4), ‘Game On’, and ‘Bedroom Points’.

