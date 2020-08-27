Omozuwa: Six held for UNIBEN student’s rape, murder inside church

Metro & Crime

Four months after police in Edo State have arrested suspected killers of a 22-year-old University of Benin (UNIBEN) student, Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa. Omozuwa, a 100 level of Microbiology, was gang-raped and murdered on the premises of a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Benin. The General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, had in a special broadcast condemned the incident. Adeboye also promised to continue to pray until the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice. However, yesterday, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, paraded six suspects for Omozuwa’s murder at Ihovbe Quarters in Benin.

He gave the names of the suspects as Nelson Ogbebor, Akato Valentine, Mrs. Tina Samuel, Mrs. Mary Ade, NosaOsabohien and Collins Ulegbe. Omozuwa had gone to the church to read when the suspects swooped on her, raped and inflicted deep injuries on her which eventually led to her death days later at the Ac-cident and Emergency Unit of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital. Kokumo said the police decided to intensify their efforts in unraveling those behind the death of the student following public outcry it generated and also the interest shown by the Inspector General of Police (IG), Muhammed Adamu, in the matter.

He said: “The matter was a great concern to the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, who sent to us here in Benin, homicide experts to work with our policemen at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID). “What we are seeing today is a result of the uniting efforts of the police to get at the root of the crime and today, I announce to you and making public through this medium that the perpetrators have been arrested.” The commissioner said the post-mortem results confirmed that the victim was raped. He added: “The post-mortem results have actually confirmed that she was raped.”

Kokumo said he had earlier told the people of the state and Nigeria at large that the police would do all in their powers to unmask those behind Omozuwa’s death. According to him, the parade of the suspects has made good that promise. He said: “I assured the good people of Edo State that we will leave no stone unturned to unravel the mystery behind this.”

