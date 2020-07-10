OMSL: NNC accuses NPA of highhandedness

A group, the New Nigeria Collective (NNC) has asked the leadership of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) to tread with circumspection in the way it is handling its engagement with the Ocean Marine Solution Limited (OMSL), the company supporting the Nigerian Navy to provide security at the Secure

Anchorage Area (SAA) of the Lagos delineation of the nation’s waters.

The group, in a statement by its National Chairman, Mr. Adeola Adewunmi, was reacting to a statement recently credited to the NPA leadership and published in a national daily, where it threatened the arrest of any vessel at the SAA, adding that any ship found there would be sanctioned also.

NNC observed that the inexplicable rivalry orchestrated by the NPA was gradually becoming a threat to national security, given the sensitivity of the assignment that the OMSL is handling for the country, in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy at SAA.

According to the group, the fact that OMSL has no business with the NPA in the matter presupposes that the government agency has been overreaching itself over time even after the Nigerian Senate intervened and asked the NPA to steer clear of the SAA, because the contract is between OMSL and the Navy and not directly with the NPA.

