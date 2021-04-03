Travel & Tourism

Omu Resort takes delivery of two Zebras

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

In a bid to improve on its wildlife offerings, the management of Omu Resort, which is located in Bogije, Ibeju Lekki axis of Lagos State, has recently taken delivery of two Zebras to shore up its conservation and captive breeding effort. With the arrival of the two Zebras, the resort officially becomes one of only a small number of zoos in Africa to have the Zebras grace its facility. Speaking on this development, the General Manager of Omu Resort, Moji Ibhaze, said: “Omu Resort has always been first.

I will say that it is a big achievement for us and we are happy to have the Zebras as an addition to the other animals we have in our zoo. “We are trying to promote conservation and captive breeding. We are thus extremely proud of the landmark recorded.” Adding that the resort is proud to be the pioneer of a sea world and that a visit to Omu Resort’s sea world would avail visitors a collection of fishes that are peculiar to Nigerian waters.

“If you visit our sea world, you will see how we keep our fishes in wall aquariums and they are all indigenous to Nigerian waters, none is imported,” she disclosed. According to her, the resort is working with Professor (Mrs.) Morenikeji of the University of Ibadan toward achieving the dream. She spoke of future plan: “Our Eland has also arrived even as we expect two Girrafes in the next eight weeks. Space is also currently under development to receive our elephants.’’

Our Reporters

