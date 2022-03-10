Omume Ogwe: Traditional retirement that survived knocks of modernity, filling developmental gap

The age grade system as an institution in traditional administration with its associated ceremonies like the Omume Ogwe (celebration of wood log) has become part of life of people of Old Bende in Abia State. Omume Ogwe is the term used to describe the traditional retirement of a particular age grade in Ovukwu Abam. In some other areas of Abam, Ohafia, Abriba, Igbere and Item, it has othernotations. Forinstance, in Ohaeke (Idima) Abam, it is known asIgba Ekpe. In Ohafor(Ozu Abam), it is known as Igba Oso.

In Ndi Ebe Abam, it is known as Igba Ekpeaka while Amuru Abam called it Omume Oba. InneighbouringcommunitieslikeOhafia, itiscelebrated as Igbaotaomu/Ibuche just as AbribacelebratesIgbaEkpe. InItemand Igbere, it is celebrated as Igbotoma. On December 31, 2021, the Ugbo Ogu (Warship) age grade of Nd’oji Abam celebrated its traditional retirement. It is a celebration any member of the age grade looks forward to and prays to be part of. Inspiteof theknocksof modern civilization, the age grade system has remained a catalyst for development and the Omume Ogwe as the metaphor for rest and passage to old age.

Most of the community development projects in Nd’oji Abam are routed through the age grade system. Though, it has shed some of the fetish aspects, it has however retained some of the traditional attachmentsof pageantryandcolour. The age grade system is effectively the development machine in most rural communities in Old Bende.

It is common to hear the slogan, ‘government alone cannot do everything for you’ and it is perhaps in tacit acceptance of this truism that the communities organised themselves in such a way that they embark on some of the projects in theircommunitieswithoutwaiting for government. The truth is that government is so detached from them that they might wait for eternity to have any amenity. The age grade system is organised to bring together those born within a certain age bracket with say, two years difference.

They are given a name usually from among the established age grade names whose members are all dead, in a ceremony known as Iza afa. However, in some cases the new age grade could reject the old names and pick a new name, but the objective remains the same: community development.

In Nd’oji Abam, such new age grade is given a project for the naming ceremony after which they begin the major project for retirement which culminates in the Omume Ogwe ceremony. The Ugbo Ogu, (it is not unusual to hear age grade names related to wars, the reason being that Abam people were warriors and warlike) age grade of Nd’oji Abam built and donated two projects to the community. Fortheirnamingceremony, Iza afa, they built a library complex at the Onyerubi Comprehensive SecondarySchooland aCorpersLodge for their retirement at the premises of the Ovukwu Central School Nd’oji Abam.

It worthy of mention herethattheOnyerubiComprehensive Secondary School was built by the community through the age grade system. According to Hon Chief Orji Kalu Okorie, a former Councillor for Ovukwu Abam, who celebrated with his wife, Juliet, each member of the age grade made financial contributions of at least a hundred thousand naira. In addition to the projects, they also donated no fewer than 200 plastic chairs to replace the traditional sitting wooden log (Ogwe) from which the ceremony derived its name. Heexplainedthatthe excitement emanated more from the fact that it is once in a lifetime ceremony and comes in seven years interval.

“AftertheOmumeOgweceremony, it is taken that the age grade has joined the elders in adjudication of matters and diplomacy. It actually means they have graduated to another level of service different from the exerting manual community service they were involved in previously”, he said. Chief Okorie said he was personally satisfied with the projects executed and donated to the community by his age grade. “I can say yesbecausemostof theprojectsyou see in the community were done by theagegrade. Theagegradesystem has so much helped in schools, roads and maintenance, in fact, form the community vigilante group.

They do so many things”, he disclosed. HefurtherrevealedthattheUgbo Ogu age grade has about 240 members but sadly some of them could notmaketheceremonyalive, saying it is therefore something of joy and fulfilment to be alive to celebrate the age retirement. To underscore the value of Omume Ogwe, the celebrant not only makes adequate preparation for the celebration, he or she also invitesfriendsandfamilymembers. Chief Okpi Okereke, a US-based member of the age grade had to come home with members of his family. Speaking on his return, he said: “I’m here to celebrate with my folks the Omume Ogwe.

It is something of joy andgratitudetoGod tobepart of the celebration. The schools and other projects were built by the age gradeandthismarkstheretirement from active community service for the age grade. This is the reason I want it sustained”. Speaking on the significance of the Omume Ogwe, the traditional ruler of Nd’oji Abam, Eze (Professor) Sunday Kalu Okpi, observed that the traditional ceremony was among the oldest aspects of the peoples culture. He said: “The Ogwe is a giant log of wood usually cut in the forest and dragged to the village square by the age grade for people to sit and relax. In those days, Nd’oji used to have a big tree called Achi, where ceremonies were conducted and they needed seats.

“Nobody can say the exact time it began, it is as old as the community. Now, projects have replaced the log of wood. Age grades now build schools and provide modern seats, no more the old wood log. The retiring age grade, for instance, has provided us accommodation for Youth Corp members who are sent here”. The traditional ruler called on government to beam its development light on the community. Looking back a few years, Eze Okpi expressedsatisfactionwiththelevel of progress being made in the community. “The community is large. We have people in the professions and in every area of endeavour.

The problem we have is the state of our roads and the dilapidated condition of some of the blocks in our schools. Weappealtothestategovernmentto remember us in the distribution of projects”, he said. According to the retired lecturer at the Alvan Ikokwu Federal College of Education, Owerri, development in the community also comes through well-to- do individuals and establishments like the Rubber Estate. He said that in addition to the achievements in education and commerce, the people were predominantly farmersproducingrice, garri, palmoil, yam, melon(egusi) in commercial quantities, lamenting the absence of good road network to transport the items as among the greatest challenges.

Chief Herbert Kalu Okpi, a retired director in the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), communityelder and a prince, likened the Omume Ogwe to the retirement in the public service. “Justlike oneretiresfrom service and they pay you your entitlement. In our tradition, we retire from going to clear the farm or streampaths, vigilante or community police, among others”, Okpi said.

He described the age grade and the associated activities as one of the great innovations of the traditional life that should not be allowed to extinct. He explained that though over the years, the Omume Ogwe like any other traditional ceremony has evolved from the rituals and sacrifices, which were offensive to christians, the core issue of development has remained the focus. Similarly, Ugorji Abagwe, a legal practitioner and community leader, noted thatthetraditionalretirement which can be traced to over 500 or 600 years ago, was the evidence that the progenitors recognized that at certain age one should retire from active service. This has been the practice centuries before the advent of colonialism. “The Ogwe signifies crossing over.

It is like a log that you step over. Once you step over the log, you have crossedtheage of youth into the age of eldership and then there are certain kindsof work you willnolonger be called upon to do. The ceremony is to signify and publish to the world at large that you have gotten to that age”, he said. Prince Onwuka Iroegbu, an accountant with the National Assembly and Martha Nwachukwu, nee Okpi, a civil servant, who are membersof theagegrade, however made case for the proper grading and adjustmentintheageof theceremony so it would tally with what obtained in the public service.

They argued that a situation where some members of the age grade were a little above 50 while others were already 60 at the time of the ceremony, would defeat the whole essence of the system. Com-rade Onyenaucheya Ijioma, the Head of Service of Aba South LocalGovernmentArea, corroborated the views and called on elders and Eze in council to ensure that the proper thing was done to ensure that the value was not eroded just as Uduma Chijioke Agbagwe, a member of the Ugbo Ogu age grade and a retired soldier, wants the fading glamour and peagentry restored. He proposed a special eve for all participatingmemberstoreminisce theiryoungerdaysandhonourtheir colleagues who could not make it.

They also want projects to be executed by the age grade to be upgraded in future such that from just building a project, the age grade would build and furnish entire school, health center and road. Chief NdemIjiomasaid Omume Ogwe has remained significant to the social and economic development of the community despite having lost certain aspects of the original concept of the fathers.

The Ogwe, accordingtohim, issymbolic of rest and retirement. “When the big Achi tree was there, there were big logs of wood around it where the elders retired after the days work. In this very instance of Omume Ogwe, the Omume is a ceremony of rest, graduation from active service to rest. Youmusthave donesomething forthecommunitybeforeyoumerit that rest. “The Omume is the ceremony, themainthingistheOgwe. In thosedaystherewasnogovernmental structure to undertake most of the projects for the community, the community was there on its own,” he said.

The traditional system had to navigate through the social challenges by setting up structures such as the age grade. They were responsibleformaintaining thebushpaths, keeping the streams from pollution and being over grown and security. The age grade had to ensure that the proper things were done but they didn’t have to do it forever, that is how the rest or retirement ceremony came about. Also, Chief Okeh Ijioma explained that the Ogwe was not only aboutthesitting log butalsotheones usedas bridgesacrossrivers. Hesaid he looked forward to a time when the ceremony would be like the Igbotoma in other parts of Old Bende, whereitmeantpassagetotheleague of elders.

Joining the elders council should be the true retirement and rest from community service. Someof thecelebrantsaregrandmothers. Others have children who have excelled in academics, business and politics. Most of them have children in various professions. Kalu Awa, an architect and son of Mrs Juliana Awa, said he was happy to witness his mothers retirement ceremonyandlookedforwardtohis own time. The ceremony climaxes with the building of booths made with george wrappers for the individual members at the village square where the celebrants would sit to welcome friends, family members, kindreds and well wishers who would come with gifts of cash and other items to celebrate them.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...