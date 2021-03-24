On $1.5bn to revamp Port-Harcourt Refinery

The last time I checked, Nigerians in their numbers were conspicuously engulfed in mixed feelings, hence seriously yearning for clarity. Penultimate week, precisely on March 17, 2021, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) reportedly approved the sum of 1.5 billion dollars in a bid to revamp the moribund Port-Harcourt refinery in Rivers State.

This was confirmed by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Timipre Sylva while addressing the State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja immediately after the 38th virtual meeting of the FEC presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the minister, the proposed rehabilitation would commence in three distinct phases, and to be completed accordingly.

He said: “The first phase is to be completed in 18 months, which will take the refinery to a production of 90 percent of its name-plate capacity.” The said boss further hinted that the second and third phases would be completed in 24 and 44 months, respectively.

He then landed that the development was a good news for Nigeria. It could be recalled that on December 18, 2019, Mr. Sylva gallantly briefed the State House Correspondents as regards the country’s petroleum industry immediately after the usual FEC meeting also presided over by President Buhari.

In his speech, the minister boldly informed that the long-awaited rehabilitation of Port-Harcourt refinery would commence in earnest by January 2020 without further ado.

He equally tendered that under his watch, out of the “nine mandates” given to his ministry, they had been able to meaningfully actualized at least one, which was the successful passage of the Deep Offshore Amendment Act.

He added that work was seriously ongoing to ensure the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), and hopefully, it would be passed into law by June, 2020. Subsequently, on September 28, 2020, President Buhari presented the reworked PIB to the National Assembly (NASS) for consideration and passage, after over a decade of delays in the legislative review process.

The bill, which intends to overhaul the Nigerian oil and gas sector, seeks to introduce crucial renovations as regards governance coupled with administrative, regulatory, and fiscal framework of the sector in question, towards ensuring an improved level of transparency and accountability as well as strengthen the governing institutions.

Till date, we are yet to know if the PIB will ever be passed. Even a dummy in the country can boldly attest to the glaring fact that the country’s major and highest revenue base – the petroleum sector – has over the decades been clamouring for rescue as its pathetic situation lingers.

This perhaps could be what informed the ongoing seeming efforts of the present administration led by President Buhari towards ensuring that the said sector wears a new look in all ramifications, hence probably understood that only a tech-driven mechanism can fix the unending mayhem.

It’s only an imbecile that’s yet to comprehend that the bane of the Nigeria’s petroleum sector has conspicuously been lack of refineries and allied matters.

It’s a shame, to assert the least, that the world’s six most oil producing country cannot at the moment boast of a single refinery in any part across the federation.

In the past, the Nigeria’s indigenous company, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) could proudly boast of at least four standard world-class refineries situated in different localities namely: Port-Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna in Rivers, Delta and Kaduna States, respectively.

But it’s pathetic that presently the aforementioned investments are mere monuments, and nothing more. It is ridiculous and absurd that, rather than export petroleum products to other countries, Nigeria is deeply involved in their importation. When the crude oil is extracted from the earth crust, they are transported to foreign nations, thereby refining them over there.

Having made the raw materials available for consumption, the oil marketers who have been contracted or licensed by the Federal Government (FG) would import the finished products towards distributing them among the dealers domiciled in the country. Then the dealers would ensure the commodities are sold to the final consumers. This recurring decimal is what the citizens have been experiencing herein ever since the country’s refineries went moribund.

This unfortunate occurrence was apparently what triggered the quest for total removal of fuel subsidy in the country by the Buhari-led reign on its emergence in 2015. Having perceived the oil subsidy as an avenue to ‘unfairly’ enriched the marketers who were seen as racketeers, the government was damn determined to completely stop the payment of subsidy on petrol otherwise known as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

It’s noteworthy that the government’s quest for total removal of fuel subsidy was primarily informed by its motive to ensure that the downstream sector was thoroughly revived and boosted. But till date, despite all the earlier promises to resuscitate the incapacitated refineries, none is currently wearing a new look.

This seeming inaction has signalled a great worry to the concerned citizenry. It was, however, barely recently that Nigerians realized that the subsidy, contrary to the initial report, wasn’t actually totally removed. This implies some intriguing politics had been taking place underground without the knowledge of the masses.

This smacks of pranks. Considering these political anomalies and uncertainties thus far witnessed by the concerned Nigerians, one might be sceptical over the seriousness and genuineness of the approval cum pronouncement made penultimate week by the FEC.

More so, looking at the presentation as was tendered by the State Minister for Petroleum, a sound and rational analyst would equally wish to know the feasibility study surrounding the said approval. From the report, the three intended phases of the impending rehabilitation contract will last for 86 months in total, resulting in over seven years.

This simply implies that the construction works will continue even after five years of Buhari’s exit as Nigeria’s President. In line with the above analysis, how sure are we that the successive governments would continue with the capitalintensive project towards actuslizing completion?

One question, too many. It’s not anymore news that, in spite of the fact that government is a continuum, successive governments had overtime refused to complete the various projects initiated by their predecessors, thereby starting new ones that might still not be completed under their watch. This is to assert the least that, the intended $1.5 billion contract will most likely, in the long run, result into a whiteelephant project, hence causing more untold harm to the oil sector and the Nigerian economy at large.

Though it’s unarguably a good plan to revamp the country’s moribund refineries, the feasibility study mustn’t be jettisoned or relegated to the background, unless there’s something we are not be told. Taking a painstaking study of the Nigeria’s worrying situation as regards the oil and gas industry, it’s only until the government addresses the unwholesome policies therein, the country can never boast of a reputable tech-driven economy in respect of the sector in question.

Even as the Federal Government (FG) is frantically carrying out crusade on random establishment of modular refineries across the country, its sustenance will definitely meet a downfall if the authority fails to critically consider and implement a set of strict required policies that would guarantee the healthy functionality of the initiative. Aside the sustenance aspect,

failure to set up adequate modus operandi would pose a great threat to further establishment of such refineries in the nearest future. Suffice it to say that such practice might be hijacked by unscrupulous and unpatriotic elements.

This, therefore, is the reason the reviewed PIB being considered by the ninth Assembly needs to be granted a speedy passage. And if passed, it ought to be assented to by the Executive Arm without further ado if it’s really and genuinely willing to revamp the downstream sector.

Summarily, a lofty tech-driven concept requires a candid political will for apt plan and implementation; and if eventually implemented, sound relevant policies are needed for its onward sustenance. The FG must equally not hesitate to do the needful towards reviving the other forgotten refineries situated in other part of the country with a view to boasting sufficient production of the petroleum products.

This was initially expected to be the key mandates of the Buhari’s “Next Level” agenda. However, considering the resources to be expended on the quest for rehabilitation coupled with the anticipated duration for completion of the project,

isn’t it better we consider constructing new ones? Hence, rather than initiating a white-elephant project amidst the era of recession or paucity of funds, it’s imperative the capital is channelled to more viable projects whose completion would soonest help to revive the deplorable state of the country’s economy. Think about it!

