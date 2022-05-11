On calls for locally-made goods

O vertime, several interest groups within the shores of Nigeria have persistently called for the need to ensure the citizens of the country patronize locally-made goods coupled with services. But unfortunately, the myriad of calls is yet to come to fruition.

The Anambra State Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mr. Charles Nwoji recently called on Nigerians to drop their preference for foreign goods and patronize made-in-Nigeria products. Mr Nwoji, who made this call on 27th April 2022 at a news conference in Awka, described the patronage of locally-made products against their foreign substitutes as a strategic means to encourage local industries and also grow the nation’s economy. According to him, the economy of any nation grows rapidly when locally-made products and services are promoted and patronized by the citizens.

He said, “A nation needs to first patronize its own products to grow its economy if the people are sure and proud of their products and services. NOA has been carrying out sensitization programmes to promote the patronage of local goods.” Mr. Nwoji opined that there was a need for a sustained national campaign, continuous sensitization and reorientation of Nigerians, especially Anambra people, to change their attitude towards locally made products. He hinted that Nigeria needed strong advocacy to revive the moribund industries in the country in order to create job opportunities and restore her pride, saying in the long run, the advocacy would help to boost the nation’s foreign reserves and promote the Nigerian spirit.

“Charity, they say, begins at home, and truly no nation will develop when its economy is at the mercy of foreign products and services,” he said. While describing developed nations of the world as those whose economies were largely based on production, Mr. Nwoji frowned that that most Nigerians suffer the desire-for-foreign goods syndrome because of social symbols and the claim that foreign products are superior to their locally-made substitutes. The State’s NOA boss further stated that though the claim might not be totally wrong, it is worrisome and economically dangerous to abandon locally-made products in preference for foreign goods.

“The worst is that manufacturers in reaction to the de-velopment have resorted to deceptive branding of their products with foreign labels and tags. This translates to giving credit for quality products that were produced in Nigeria to other countries.” He therefore warned that the consequence of identity product theft was capable of leading to capital flight and a decline in the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Mr. Nwoji went ahead to disclose that NOA was ready to continue to encourage Nigerian manufacturers to take pride in their own products.

“Our local manufacturers need to appropriately and beneficially showcase Nigerian products and services to the world.” he landed. It’s really baffling that the Nigeria’s citizenry depends heavily on foreign-made goods and services, to the detriment of the locally-made ones. This pattern of practice, that has lingered unabated, has obviously posed a great danger to the country’s economic status.

It’s even more saddening when realized that the families of those who carry out such a campaign, like the NOA boss, patronize the imported products on a daily basis. This is an indication that the Nigeria’s problem is indeed endemic. It’s therefore high time these agencies started walking the talk. This can only be achieved by being true and unbiased patriotic citizens of the country. We must start from our various homes, if truly we intend to observe a tangible change as regards whatever crusade being piloted by us.

The governments at all levels, particularly the Federal Government (FG), have without equivocations, really failed in their apparent bid to promote locally-made goods and services within the shores of Nigeria. For instance, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government came on board in 2015 with a seeming intent to totally get rid of all forms of importation activities in Nigeria. But as I write, importation is even on the increase. So many questions, of course, are surrounding, such a failure.

The present government, in a bid to eradicate any pattern of smuggling of goods into the Nigerian territory, closed virtually all the land borders within the lengths and breadth of the country. But, at the moment, the borders in question are reportedly open. Similarly, the current administration, years ago, put to stop via the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) foreign exchange (forex) on trip pertaining to importation of over fifty food items and others, with the aim of boosting the Nigeria’s manufacturing and agricultural sectors towards attaining food security in the country.

But as I write, the various items involved, such as rice, dairy products, and textile materials, among many others, are heavily being imported into Nigeria. Even those that were locally made, are being frustrated by the country’s system, which ostensibly lacks policy direction. In the government’s seeming quest to restrict importation of goods and services into the country, in order to address inflation rate, the locally-made ones are even ironically sold at a higher price. This is because the agricultural and manufacturing sectors are yet to embrace an enabling environment to thrive. No country anywhere in the world can aptly implement any plan without boasting of proper and wholesome policy direction. The Nigeria’s policies are unequivocally docile and pathetic, to say the least. It’s either the government isn’t sincere to monitor the adequate implementation of the plans or the cabal being affected by the directive are paying heavily to frustrate the sustenance of the extant policies. This is occurring not just at the federal level, but the state levels as well.

The power sector, for instance, will continue to suffer and seek rescue until the cabals who are benefitting from the lingering blackout are fished out and jailed. We can never get it right till the government boldly silence the individuals that are making billions of dollars from the importation of power generating sets into the country. We are not unaware that the enabling environment required by the manufacturing and agricultural sectors, as mentioned above, involves but not limited to: steady electricity supply, good road network, and availability of engine fuels to power the industrial machines, which can only be guaranteed by addressing the country’s downstream sector as well as review of overbearing taxation. Hence, to aptly fix the country’s economy, the relevant authorities, especially the government, must wear the political will as clothe. Think about it!

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...