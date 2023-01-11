On cancellation of Eastern rail project

R ecently, the Federal Government (FG) announced that the Eastern standard gauge rail project has been shelved. It cited what she called lack of funds for the cancellation of the project meant for the two strategic geo-political zones of the South-East and South- South. New Telegraph notes with dismay that the FG’s action is not only wrong but also illogical and indefensible.

We recall that, even in the face of the claimed paucity of funds, the Executive Branch of Government committed the country’s finances into the construction of rail lines into some parts of Niger Republic. The same branch of government deployed the nation’s financial resources into the purchase of high end vehicles for the same Francophone country.

FG tried to justify her action by noting that the project would help boost Nigeria’s economy through the movement of persons, goods and services on the Kano- Marda rail corridor. The funding of projects/ schemes that would benefit Niger with Nigeria’s funds could be likened to a masquerade stretching himself to the limits to exhibit captivating dance steps that would earn her the admiration of external audiences, when the referred masquerade is yet to earn the accolades and the appreciation of the home audience. We observe with displeasure that geo-political zones like the South East and South South have progressively been excluded from some vital projects of the present administration since its inauguration in 2015. New Telegraph recalls that some policies, programmes and schemes pursued and executed in Buhari’s earlier coming as the military Head of State were also debatable.

The abrogation of the earlier version of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), which was established by Alhaji Shagari, as the National Open University, the cancellation in 1984, of the construction of the metro line project by the late Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, even after the payment of mobilisation fee to the contractor, were among the contradictions associated with his military administration. We wish to point out that even in the absence of the referred defects, the South- East and South-South geopolitical zones were, and are still at liberty to vote for a person or individuals of their choice. Politics is pluralistic in nature. This emphases the freedom of people to hold different opinions and to extend electoral support to office seekers after their heart.

This was exactly what the people of South-East and South-South geo-political zones did in the 2015 and 2019 General Elections. New Telegraph makes bold to state that the two geopolitical zones excluded from the standard gauge rail lines contribute maximally to the sustenance of the Federation. Abia and Imo states in the South-East geo-political zone are oil producing states.

Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers states in the South-South geo-political zone are equally oil-producing states. From these states, as well as Ondo State in the South West geo-political zone, Nigeria earns foreign exchange from crude oil, which is shared, like other federallycollected revenue, almost on a mostly basis among the Federal Government, 36 states and 744 Local Government Councils.

It must also be acknowledged that some oil-producing states are also responsible for significant revenue to the country from the Value Added Tax (V.A.T) commonly referred to as the consumption tax. Even a non-oil producing state like Anambra also generates significant revenue from VAT from its commercial and industrial hubs, Onitsha and Nnewi respectively. We recall with nostalgic feelings that the Onyeama, Iva Valley and Okpara mines, all in Enugu State, helped ensure a steady supply of coal to the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) for the operation of trains for decades.

Through this means, the trains traversed the length and breadth of the country to move passengers, agricultural and other items to their destinations. We therefore urge the Executive Arm of Government to review the cancellation of the Eastern standard gauge rail project.

The alibi that the country does not have money for the project is highly debatable, especially in view of the obvious benefits of the project. All that is required now is to channel part of the huge revenue generated from the two geo-political zones into the actualisation of the rail project. In the same way, there should be a rehabilitation of the narrow gauge rail lines in the two geo-political zones.

The Eastern narrow gauge rail line, traversing the South- East and South-South geopolitical zones, was completed in1916 and has remained one of the enduring legacies of the British Colonial Government in the two geo-political zones. The facility, like the Eastern standard gauge rail project, should be kept out of the murky waters of politics.

