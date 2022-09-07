On digital revolution among Nigerians

I t’s not anymore news that digitization has come to stay in the global community, and would likely dominate the entire workplace in no distant time. Little wonder many concerned personnel have constantly and consistently harped on the inevitable role of the tool in mankind’s day-to-day activity, in every facet of human endeavour.

Recently, a group of experts called on various workers and business owners to up-skill and enhance their relevance in the digital era towards promoting digitization and allied matters in their respective domains. They spoke at a three-day 2022 International Work Festival themed, ‘the future of work in a technologydriven world (Work-Humans)’, organized by Human Resources Expo Africa (HREA).

The Founder of HREA, Erefa Coker stated that it was important to solve digitalization challenges to improve productivity in the workplace and allied places. She said, “Instead of taking workers out of job, it is important that employers help their employees to upskill. There are many courses online that the employee can explore. You cannot stop learning.

“Employers of labour must learn new ways and see what they can take back to their workplace to help them design solutions that will enable their workers to be happier.” she stressed. The boss further noted that, because it was humans that drive technology, there was a compelling need for workers to empower themselves digitally to be able to use the tool.

“Nigeria is fast becoming a technology hub. We have Nigerians who work for different companies in America. We are going to become India at some point, once we get a lot of things right in the country. “Once the government puts the infrastructure in place, we will have young population talent. The education system is fixed so that people get quality education and our education system reflects what is happening in the world, so that it is not until I come out of a uni- Opinion versity that I know how to use a computer.”

This is indeed a fact. We, as a people, must begin to think and act differently in respect of modernization in our workplaces, and even in our various private lives. We must live to compete favourably with the world around us.

As the children grow, their parents shouldn’t wait for the schools before introducing the computer to them; the usage of the aforementioned gadget now begins from the cradle. At the ceremony, on his part, the Chief Executive of Willway Paradime, Dolapo Agbede, opined that persons with disabilities (PWDs) also had talents and deserved an opportunity in the workplace.

Agbede, therefore, implored organizations to be disability-inclusive and to up-skill their employees living with disabilities to help them earn an income with dignity. “In our organization, Willway Paradime, we can connect people who want to learn from people who are ready to teach.

And then with the connection between those two, when they have now learnt, we can also connect them to where they can work. “So we serve as a bridge. We say that we are NEXUS of social engineering because we are ensuring that we are changing the way people see persons with disabilities, and technology, because that is the way we are going to work in the future.”

He further stated that the firm ensures disability inclusion in all facets, because the disabled persons were part of the social cycle. Hence, they create the social part of interacting and being productive with persons with disabilities. It’s only a dummy that’s yet to comprehend that virtually all mankind’s activities are currently being controlled by digitization.

It suffices to assert that the digital age is fast taking over almost everything done by humans. This is the reason every individual or entity, be it entrepreneur, student, political leader, public servant or what have you, needs to step up action in leveraging the numerous positive impacts of the digital age across the world.

The various schools within the Nigeria’s federation and beyond, from primary to tertiary level, must therefore ensure their wards or students key into the digital aspect of learning, so when they eventually graduates, they can compete formidably with their likes anywhere in the world.

The truth is that, digitization has obviously come to stay, hence must be embraced fully by everyone irrespective of their occupation or affiliation. The various directors are enjoined not to shy away from their responsibilities in their various directorates. Workers, either in private or public establishments, must be encouraged to broaden their experience in digitization. Hence, the employers of labours must be willing to sponsor in-service trainings pertaining to acquisition of digital skills.

Every establishment is, therefore, expected to henceforth look inwards with a view to ensuring all the activities within the firm are duly and aptly digitized, which would create a hitch-free atmosphere in its working ethics. We must acknowledge that such a measure elevates the speed of work among the overall workers as well as eliminates excesses and cut cost, thereby yielding more and better profit in the future.

The truth is that, we cannot continue to revolve round the same old method of operation and expect something different and great to happen. Someone must be willing to invest meaningfully if he or she intends to harvest heavily.

There are no two ways about it. Digitization is a measure that has come to stay, hence must be duly embraced by all and sundry who truly want to excel in their various endeavours. Think about it.

