On drug abuse and illicit trafficking

Last Saturday being June 26, the world commemorated the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. The day was established by law in the year 1987 by the United Nations (UN) to create awareness on the inherent dangers in all kinds of drug abuse. It’s noteworthy that since it’s creation, it has hitherto been recognized by Member States of the UN.

The theme of this year’s commemoration is “Sharing drug facts”. This is targeted to ensure that people worldwide become very much aware of the dangers inherent in drug abuse and its illegal Trafficking by carrying out the required sensitisation. Drug abuse is a social ill that involves two distinct dimensions.

It could be the misuse of a substance used as a medicine or the improper intake of medicine. On the other hand, it could be the intake or misuse of a stimulant that’s not supported by law such as cocaine, cannabis, marijuana, and Indian helm. The former is often as a result of ignorance or negligence, while the latter is wholly a criminal and illegal act and appears to be more dangerous to both human and animal health compare to the former.

Prior to the resolution for the day, the UN General Assembly understood that in spite of the continual and increasing efforts by the international community, the global drug predicament continued to constitute a severe threat to public health, the safety and well-being of humanity especially the young people, and the national security and sovereignty of states, thereby undermining the socio-economic and political stability of the affected nations.

At such a time like this, I call on governments, Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs), religious bodies, civil societies, medical experts, every concerned law enforcement agency, the media, and all well-meaning individuals across the globe, Nigeria in particular, to do everything humanly possible to raise awareness of the unquantifiable harm caused by drug abuse and its illicit trafficking.

We can contribute our respective quotas by ensuring that anyone caught in the act is reported to the apt quarter as soon as possible to enable the law act aptly as requested. Similarly, the traditional rulers can be of vital help by fishing out the bad eggs in their midst regarding drug abuse and thereafter drag them to the nearby concerned authority for onward prosecution. In regard to self-medication and other forms of drug abuse attributed to ignorance or lack of orientation, a thorough awareness campaign on the dangers inherent in intake of drugs without the consent of a qualified physician, to be embarked on by every relevant body including the mass media, ought to be used to reach out to the general public.

The plight occasioned by illicit trafficking cannot be adequately addressed without the candid and holistic involvement of such concerned authorities as the Nigerian Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS). The former must ensure that their personnel are invariably mounted on our various major roads toward ensuring that various vehicles as well as travellers are duly checked if necessary. The latter, on their part, ought to endeavour to work hand-inhand with the former at the various borders toward attaining accuracy and efficiency at all times.

Both agencies shouldn’t hesitate, either individually or collectively, to prosecute any suspect no matter whose ox is gored to serve as a deterrent to intending traffickers. Above all, the Ministry of Interior must ensure that all the relevant agencies or commissions are living up to the expectations, come rain come shine. The individuals or group of persons abusing the drugs are also enjoined to help themselves.

They must take into cognizance of the fact that misuse of medicine such as self-medication, consumption of medicine without consulting an apt medical expert, and intake of over/under dose contrary to the doctor’s prescription, are all a death-trap that can take one’s life unannounced. Those who take hard drugs or the ones forbidden by the extant laws, which invariably lead to anxiety, panic, depression, brain fag or damage of brain cells, mental imbalance, protracted illnesses, death, or what have you, should note that the ongoing restrictions as stipulated by law are solely for the sake of their well-being.

Those involved in the illegal cultivation, production, or peddling of the hard drugs ought to also be fully aware that many have lost their precious lives in the process whilst many are presently rotting in jail globally. Hence, the compelling need to comprehend that the law is no respecter of any person or authority. Though most of these hard drugs are very useful raw-materials often used in several firms to manufacture a quite number of useful products or finished goods, the obvious fact remains that we aren’t meant to consume them when they are still in their raw states.

Thus, we must be very conscious of this assertion irrespective of the circumstance we find ourselves. There is also need for us to acknowledge that absolute decency is required while consuming those stimulants that are not forbidden by law, but could equally be harmful to the body, such as snuff popularly known as ‘Utaba’, cigarette, cigar, whisky, dry gin otherwise referred to as ‘Kai-Kai’, or even beers, et cetera.

We are required to comport ourselves in whatever action we take or while exercising any lifestyle, so that, our paramount desire of embracing an ill-free and tranquil society would be duly actualized. Everyone, therefore, is expected to participate in this crusade targeted to ensure that our young ones, particularly the youth, become conscious of the dangers inherent in any form of drug abuse. Hence, no one is meant to sit on the fence at such a crucial and critical moment like this, towards averting state of doom. Think about it!

