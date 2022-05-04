On explosion of ‘Imo refinery’

T he good people of Imo State, other known as the Eastern Heartland, woke in the early morning of Saturday, 23rd April 2022, only to be greeted with the news of a disaster that befell a certain locality in the State

On the night of Friday, 22nd April 2022, an illegal crude-oil refinery – otherwise known as oil bunkering in the local parlance – situated in Abaezi forest at Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area (LGA) of the state exploded unannounced, reportedly killing over 100 youths and razing about six vehicles. In a similar development, reports also had it that countless individuals within the scene of the incident were seriously injured while many were maimed.

During his visit to the scene of the explosion, the following day being Saturday, the Imo State Commissioner for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Goodluck Opiah opined that the incident was very unfortunate, as he described ‘oil bunkering’ as a suicidal business.

Consequently, while the Commissioner was on his on-thespot assessment visit, he stated that he could not confirm the actual casualty figure. He said, “At the moment, I can’t really confirm the number of the deceased because many family members have removed the corpses of so many others.”

Mr. Opiah went further to disclose that the state government led by Sen. Hope Uzodinma had declared the owner of the illegal refinery, Mr. Okenze Onyenwaoke wanted, hence advised him to make himself available to the police immediately. “Most of the people who are engaging in this act are from Rivers, Bayelsa and other neigbouring states and it is sabotage for our people to allow this illegal act to continue.

“Apart from this calamity, the act has destroyed the aquatic life in the community. Our people before now were predominantly farmers and fishermen. “Look around, you will find smoke coming from this illegal act. If this is not enough for any person to stop, I think the community is heading for what I can’t describe,” said Mr. Opiah.

On his part, a resident of the area who identified himself as Daniel Opara, told newsmen that majority of the victims in the incident were youth. He said the people were unable to escape because fire covered the whole forest. He said, “I rarely see old Opinion people involved in this illegal act.

They are mainly youths.” Mr Opara, who added that “It is a popular business here. I think they make it there, that’s why they take such risks”, could not say if all the people involved in the illicit business hail from Imo or the neighbouring states.

A video clip shot taken from the scene of the explosion, that has gone viral on the social media, revealed horrible images of the victims and vehicles burnt beyond recognition, littering the entire environment. It’s noteworthy that oil theft, known as ‘bunkering’ in local parlance, which remains a means of livelihood to many notable Nigerians, has been a source of concern to many well-meaning stakeholders across the country.

The Nigerian government had been reportedly losing an estimated $4 billion annually, due to oil theft activities. This is to say that the economic loss attributable to oil bunkering is outrageous and unspeakable, yet no one is talking about its existence. In Rivers State precisely, air pollution, especially the soot in its capital territory, Port Harcourt and its environs, has been attributed to the operation of illegal oil refineries.

Generally, refinery of petroleum products in this part of the world constitute colossally environmental nuisance. This has been the outcry of the people from the Niger-Delta region in Nigeria from time immemorial. This is so, because the country still lacks the needed technical mechanism to address the menace.

This is to assert that the illicit practice as regards oil refinery would cause not just environmental hazard but obvious death trap, because so many required measures would definitely be lacking in such pattern of production. Hence, taking into cognizance that virtually all the existing refineries across the federation were illegally built and being operated without any license, is enough reason to worry about the wellbeing and general health status of Nigerians, particularly the residents of the oil producing parts of the country.

Nigeria is indeed the cause of her own plight, to assert the least. The point I’m trying to portray here is that, if the leaders of the country truly intends to eradicate ‘oil bunkering’, it would take no effort to do so. Read my lips.

It’s even more saddening when realized that the various state governments affected by the uncalled and unfortunate practice generate most of their internal revenue from the illicit business via taxation. It suffices to say that, rather than doing the needful, they would prefer to settle for the worst, perhaps owing to their self-centred interest.

For instance, the current Commissioner for Petroleum Resources in Imo State hails from the LGA where the explosion took place in the state penultimate week.

It’s needless to assert that he possesses the capacity to identify or fish out the exact individuals involved in the illegal venture.

Come to think of think, the aforementioned individual that was declared wanted by the Imo Government, how did they come to know about his nomenclature; was he identified just after the incident; why hasn’t the government made effort to identify and declare him wanted prior to the explosion; does it imply they never knew about his person before the accident?

So, many questions are conspicuously seeking apt response, though most Nigerians are already aware of the correct answers to the inquiries.

This isn’t the first time we would hear of explosion of oil bunkering, yet the unlawful practice continues unabated as if the country lacks the powers to do the needful. I’ve, for the umpteenth time, suggested the need for the government to work out modalities on best the oil bunkering practice across the federation could be converted to modular refineries.

By doing so, the individuals into the business would still be meaningfully engaged and the entire Nigerians would same time benefit from the activity. But the relevant authorities seemingly remain docile towards it. At this juncture, it won’t be expensive to opine that the Nigeria’s leaders are actually the problem to Nigerians.

They have ostensibly ‘vowed’ to keep their followers in perpetual darkness even when the remedy to the prolonged state of poignancy lies in their palms. It’s high time we desist from this act of deceit that has eaten deep into our collective bone marrow. Think about it!

