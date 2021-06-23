News

On-going EFCC fraud case predates Nami’s appointment, says FIRS

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has commenced the hearing of a case of fraud involving some ex-directors and some members of staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).
The members of staff are answering charges concerning embezzlement of the Duty Tour Allowances (DTA) approved by the erstwhile management.
They were arraigned on a 42-count charge bordering on corruption, fraud and criminal misappropriation of funds punishable under the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended in 2012).
The ongoing trial of the staff of the Service followed a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) about the alleged fraudulent practices which the accused allegedly committed between 2017 and 2018.
At the latest hearing of the matter on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, the court fixed the trial date for the case on September 28, 2021.
The public may recall that the alleged violation being tried in the court took place between January 2017 and December 2018. The case concerns Duty Tour Allowances (DTA) approved by the former management for travels that were allegedly not undertaken.
However, on the assumption of office by the new management, the Board of the Service promptly directed it to take the matter before the Staff and Management Disciplinary Committee for necessary disciplinary processes to be activated to deal with the situation.
In line with this directive, the Human Capital Management Department of the FIRS subsequently investigated the matter and thereafter issued queries to the concerned members of staff to give the serving officers a fair hearing.
The Service had since completed the internal administrative processes as provided in its Human Resources Policies handbook as it relates to the officers still in service. The outcome of this procedure has been kept in abeyance pending the outcome of the ongoing court process.
The Management of FIRS appealed to esteemed taxpayers and stakeholders to continue to have confidence in its capacity to deal with internal issues while not also lose sight of its mandate of generating tax revenue for the government.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Three fleeing Owerri prison inmates re-arrested

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Police have rearrested three fleeing inmates of the Owerri Correctional Centre, Mgbidi in Imo State. The suspects, who escaped from prison on April 5, during a jailbreak, are CosmasMbmara, OkaforGeorge (35) and Nwankwo Levi (35). However, Mbmara was rearrested on Tuesday, about 7pm by detectives from Orlu West Division. Mbmara was said to have been […]
News

Terror war: Army declares 86 Boko Haram commanders wanted

Posted on Author Ahmed Mirnga,

..inducts CJTF into super camp operations In its determination to track and arrest fleeing terrorists, the Army has declared a total of 86 suspected Boko Haram commanders wanted. Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, made the declaration Wednesday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, at a combined ceremony to flag-off the operationalisation of […]
News

Buhari appoints Ekpungu EFCC Secretary, names board members

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday appointed George Abang Ekpungu as the Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).   A statement issued by the media aide to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Dr. Umar Gwandu, said the appointment is for a fresh tenure of five years.   According […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica