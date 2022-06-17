On June 12, MKO Abiola comes alive

On Sunday, June 12, the memories of the acclaimed winner of the annulled 1993 presidential election, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, were reawakened across the South Western states as the people celebrated the 2022 Democracy Day in style. Abiola, who was from Ogun State paid the supreme price when the election he won was annulled by military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, causing a political crisis which led to General Sani Abacha seizing power later that year.

His imprisonment and eventual death impacted the country’s political landscape, especially in the South- West where he came from. Since Abiola’s death, Lagos State Government declared June 12 as a public holiday to celebrate his memory. In 2018, other states including Ogun, Oyo and Osun, announced June 12 as a public holiday to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the annulled 1993 presidential election. But in 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari declared June 12 as the country’s Democracy Day which was hitherto celebrated on May 29.

Following the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election won by the late Abiola, former military president Ibrahim Babangida stepped aside and installed the interim national government led by Ernest Shonekan. Shonekan’s resignation and General Sani Abacha’s takeover of power provoked activists and political leaders to form NADECO, to press for the revalidation of the June 12, 1993, presidential election. Most of them were detained by the military junta at the time. Some of the NADECO members who spoke at the symposium in Lagos said the Nigerian state has failed to protect the lives and properties of most Nigerians. In celebration of the 29th anniversary of June 12, 1993, governors and people of the region honoured Abiola’s sacrifices in laying the foundation for Nigeria’s democracy.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State in his Democracy Day speech said the commemoration of another June 12 occasion must come with a deep reflection of the progress recorded so far in the nation’s democratic experiment. Sanwo-Olu said sober reflections on the nation’s developments are imperative while joining efforts to correct the imperfections yet to be addressed to make the system of government worthwhile.

The governor told Lagosians that June 12 remained a rallying symbol around which Nigerians’ aspirations for unity, hope, better condition of living and true democratic practices were built. The hope of creating a better country, Sanwo-Olu charged, must be rekindled by the sacrifices made by past political actors that laid down their lives, especially the late Chief Moshood Abiola, who paid the supreme price. He said the commemoration of Democracy Day must be a reminder of the importance of joining hands to build the future all citizens desire, without recourse to fanning the embers of ethnicity, religious difference and other dividing fault lines. Sanwo-Olu said, “The challenge before all of us today, as Lagosians and Nigerians, is that June 12 must become a symbol of unity, of hope, of aspiration for a better tomorrow, one built upon true democratic ideals and practices. Democracy Day must be a reminder of the importance of joining hands to build the future we want.

Twenty-nine years ago on this day, Nigerians trooped enthusiastically to the polls, defying stereotypes of ethnicity and religion to prove to ourselves and the world that a new Nigeria is possible. “Regrettably, the powers-thatbe at the time truncated that dream. But it was merely a delay, not a denial. We have since been blessed with a new opportunity to build on the hope and the potential of June 12, 1993.

That responsibility is now in our hands, and posterity will not forgive us if we squander it. We have seen our democracy at work. It is not perfect, but no democracy is. There are still gaps to be closed, and processes to be improved upon, but there is no doubt that the journey we started over two decades ago is fully on course and maturing.” On his part, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State said the struggles of June 12 as orchestrated by late MKO Abiola gave birth to the seamless democracy Nigeria has enjoyed in the last 29 years. He emphasized that only by upholding the tenets of democracy and ensuring its sustainability that the country can truly honour the memory of those ideals that Chief Abiola and others stood and died for.

He said, “While it is heart-warming to note that in the last 29 years, we have enjoyed seamless civilian-to-civilian transition, it is only by upholding the tenets of democracy and ensuring its sustainability that we can truly honour the memory of those ideals that Chief MKO Abiola and others stood and died for. People’s ballots must count and be respected, while violators of due process in elections ought to be dealt the full wrath of the law. “If the ideals matter to us, religion and ethnicity too should not become campaign issues or determinants of who gets what, when, how in our body-politic or become primary considerations in our leadership recruitment and governance processes. I can envision how these Nigerians who gave their all would be cringing in their graves seeing us celebrating divisive vices and our do-or-die politicking.”

While Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has called on Nigerians to jettison the ageold primordial sentiments and embrace unity and peace in the spirit of democracy. Speaking at Aurora Event Centre, Osogbo, during a democracy lecture organized by the Osun State Government in conjunction with the civil society coalition, Oyetola said Nigeria can rise from the rubble of failures and missteps of yesterday and reach its greatest heights, stressing that “doing so would necessarily require that we jettison the age-old primordial sentiments that continue to threaten our unity, peace, and progress.

He said, “We must galvanize ourselves for the transformation of our land. We must rely on our shared values and the things that bind us together to build a nation and a democracy that will deliver values and the good life to our people and make us take our place in the comity of nations.” Likewise, some pro-democracy activists, who participated in the movement to actualize the June 12, 1993, presidential mandate, also said the best way to honour the struggle, contribution and memory of Abiola is to conduct free, fair and credible general elections in 2023. The event was attended by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, Prof Pat Utomi, Senator Shehu Sanni, Abiola’s family members, comrade Wale Okunniyi, convener, as well as eminent Nigerians and pro-democracy activists.

