On the Twitter ban

The media has been awash with the
Federal Government’s suspension
of the operations of Twitter in Nigeria.
Naturally, such a tough and
sensitive decision is seriously generating
mixed feelings among the people going by
the influence that Twitter wields within the
social media world.
The suspension by government, which was
initially referred to as ‘indefinite’, was later
tagged ‘temporary’ regarding micro-blogging
and social networking service in the country,
citing the persistent use of the a platform for
activities capable of undermining the nation’s
corporate existence and other social media
platforms, where misinformation and fake
news spread, culminating in the commencement
of the process of licensing all Over-the-
Top (OTT) and social media operations.
Despite wide criticism by local and international
observers, government officials
maintain that the decision of Twitter to
place an embargo on the account of President
Muhammadu Buhari was selective
and unjustified, but the micro-blogging site
had insisted that its action was right and
in order. No doubt, the advent of the New
Media remains a boost to information and
communication technology, as about 40 million
Nigerians are said to have active Twitter accounts, according to NOI polls; a public
opinion and research organisation while
the network is also ranked as the sixth-most
used social media platform in the country.
Today, information can promptly be sent
and received from one remote part of the globe
to another within seconds. That is the beauty
of social media. On the other hand, fake news,
cybercrimes, intrusion into privacy; addiction,
and hate speech have been associated with this
technology. However, no matter how we may
look at it, the coming of social media has definitely
been a plus to humanity.
Taking a look at the President’s message
that got him sanctioned, the retired general
had threatened to deal with separatist groups
accused of violence, saying that: “Many of
those misbehaving today are too young to
be aware of the destruction and loss of lives
that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War.
Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who
went through the war, will treat them in the
language they understand”.
Ordinarily, one is tempted to feel that
Buhari was merely expressing his opinion
on how to prevent ‘trouble-makers’ from
causing mayhem in the country. This is not
exactly correct. However, there are a number
of issues that need to be examined concerning
the controversial tweet. How did
we get to this point where there is alarming
insecurity in the land? Why are secessionists’
agitations becoming louder by the day
and across the country? What is prompting
the various ethnic and tribal affiliations to be
fed up with staying together under the same
umbrella or country?
The truth is that presently, Nigeria is more
divided than ever before. Apart from the general
insecurity and near-comatose economy, the
distribution of national wealth remains highly
uneven, appointments into key political offices
are skewed in favour of certain parts of the
country at the disadvantage of the majority
while flagrant and continued outbursts by some
religious and political leaders are perceived as
a clear violation of mutual respect for others
through the backing. It is for these reasons that
the nation is constantly engulfed in undue tension
and militarisation, sectarian crisis, ethic violence,
youth restiveness, religious intolerance,
and political turmoil, and the call for restructuring,
secession, constitutional amendment, and
a revisit to the national question.
In view of the anxiety and tension brewing
across the country, the tweet of Buhari can be
described as ill-timed and hence, the reason
why his account was suspended. The current
administration cannot be exonerated from the
many challenges facing the nation because
of the way and manner that insecurity has
been handled and the failure to apprehend
and prosecute culprits fanning the embers
of discord in the country.
Even the fight against corruption that
forms a cardinal programme under the Buhari
administration has been tagged as selective
and not well handled. What many Nigerians
had expected was an assurance from
the President himself, not by his proxies that
the fears and concerns of the people are adequately
being addressed and not to come up
with a volatile message that can create more
problems in the polity.
Another issue of worry is the quality of
communications being churned out. Without
prejudice, presidential aides are meant to be
seasoned professionals that should never fail
to discharge their duties. Unfortunately, many
people feel that the appointees seem to have
compromised professional ethics all in a bid
to satisfy their principals. This should not be.
The Twitter ban could have been averted had
the aides done the needful by challenging the
action in court. The suspension may eventually
not make any difference for many social
media users because many of them had started
migrating to other platforms, despite threats
by the Attorney-General of the Federation and
Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN),
who directed the Department of Public Prosecution
to prosecute anyone that flaunts the ban by
using Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).
• Dr. Kupoluyi writes from Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State