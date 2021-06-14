On the Twitter ban

The media has been awash with the

Federal Government’s suspension

of the operations of Twitter in Nigeria.

Naturally, such a tough and

sensitive decision is seriously generating

mixed feelings among the people going by

the influence that Twitter wields within the

social media world.

The suspension by government, which was

initially referred to as ‘indefinite’, was later

tagged ‘temporary’ regarding micro-blogging

and social networking service in the country,

citing the persistent use of the a platform for

activities capable of undermining the nation’s

corporate existence and other social media

platforms, where misinformation and fake

news spread, culminating in the commencement

of the process of licensing all Over-the-

Top (OTT) and social media operations.

Despite wide criticism by local and international

observers, government officials

maintain that the decision of Twitter to

place an embargo on the account of President

Muhammadu Buhari was selective

and unjustified, but the micro-blogging site

had insisted that its action was right and

in order. No doubt, the advent of the New

Media remains a boost to information and

communication technology, as about 40 million

Nigerians are said to have active Twitter accounts, according to NOI polls; a public

opinion and research organisation while

the network is also ranked as the sixth-most

used social media platform in the country.

Today, information can promptly be sent

and received from one remote part of the globe

to another within seconds. That is the beauty

of social media. On the other hand, fake news,

cybercrimes, intrusion into privacy; addiction,

and hate speech have been associated with this

technology. However, no matter how we may

look at it, the coming of social media has definitely

been a plus to humanity.

Taking a look at the President’s message

that got him sanctioned, the retired general

had threatened to deal with separatist groups

accused of violence, saying that: “Many of

those misbehaving today are too young to

be aware of the destruction and loss of lives

that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War.

Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who

went through the war, will treat them in the

language they understand”.

Ordinarily, one is tempted to feel that

Buhari was merely expressing his opinion

on how to prevent ‘trouble-makers’ from

causing mayhem in the country. This is not

exactly correct. However, there are a number

of issues that need to be examined concerning

the controversial tweet. How did

we get to this point where there is alarming

insecurity in the land? Why are secessionists’

agitations becoming louder by the day

and across the country? What is prompting

the various ethnic and tribal affiliations to be

fed up with staying together under the same

umbrella or country?

The truth is that presently, Nigeria is more

divided than ever before. Apart from the general

insecurity and near-comatose economy, the

distribution of national wealth remains highly

uneven, appointments into key political offices

are skewed in favour of certain parts of the

country at the disadvantage of the majority

while flagrant and continued outbursts by some

religious and political leaders are perceived as

a clear violation of mutual respect for others

through the backing. It is for these reasons that

the nation is constantly engulfed in undue tension

and militarisation, sectarian crisis, ethic violence,

youth restiveness, religious intolerance,

and political turmoil, and the call for restructuring,

secession, constitutional amendment, and

a revisit to the national question.

In view of the anxiety and tension brewing

across the country, the tweet of Buhari can be

described as ill-timed and hence, the reason

why his account was suspended. The current

administration cannot be exonerated from the

many challenges facing the nation because

of the way and manner that insecurity has

been handled and the failure to apprehend

and prosecute culprits fanning the embers

of discord in the country.

Even the fight against corruption that

forms a cardinal programme under the Buhari

administration has been tagged as selective

and not well handled. What many Nigerians

had expected was an assurance from

the President himself, not by his proxies that

the fears and concerns of the people are adequately

being addressed and not to come up

with a volatile message that can create more

problems in the polity.

Another issue of worry is the quality of

communications being churned out. Without

prejudice, presidential aides are meant to be

seasoned professionals that should never fail

to discharge their duties. Unfortunately, many

people feel that the appointees seem to have

compromised professional ethics all in a bid

to satisfy their principals. This should not be.

The Twitter ban could have been averted had

the aides done the needful by challenging the

action in court. The suspension may eventually

not make any difference for many social

media users because many of them had started

migrating to other platforms, despite threats

by the Attorney-General of the Federation and

Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN),

who directed the Department of Public Prosecution

to prosecute anyone that flaunts the ban by

using Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

• Dr. Kupoluyi writes from Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State

