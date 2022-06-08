On unlocking vehicles via hacking

I t’s now indisputable that users of various appliances, be it mechanical, electrical or electronic, are meant to be updated on a regular basis, owing to the current high pace of hacking techniques across the digital space.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), recently, warned car owners in Nigeria to beware of new hacking methods, which could remotely open car doors and start engines without keys.

The commission disclosed that owners of Honda and Acura car models were more prone to this attack. The warning was part of the recent discoveries made by the Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT), a cybersecurity centre established for the telecom sector by the NCC. Part of the centre’s report, released to the media by the commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, alerted telecom consumers and members of the public, particularly car owners, on an ongoing cyber-vulnerability that allows a nearby hacker to unlock vehicles, start their engines wirelessly and make away with the cars.

According to Dr. Adinde, “the CSIRT discovered that because car remotes are categorized as short-range devices that make use of Radio Frequency (RF) to lock and unlock cars, there are immediate dangers in a new hacking method which see hackers take advantage to unlock and start a compromised car”.

The CSIRT notified that the vulnerability is a Man-in-the- Middle attack or, more specifically, a replay attack in which an attacker intercepts the RF signals normally sent from a remote key to the car, manipulates these signals, and re-sends them later to unlock the car at will. Dr Adinde quoted the CSIRT as saying, “Multiple researchers disclosed a vulnerability, which is said to be used by a nearby attacker to unlock some Honda and Acura car models and start their engines wirelessly.

“The attack consists of a threat actor capturing the radio frequency signals sent from your key fob to the car and resending these signals to take control of your car’s remote keyless entry system,” The alert notified that, when affected, the only mitigation was to reset your key fob at the dealership. The affected car manufacturer may provide a security mechanism that generates fresh codes for each authentication request. This makes it difficult for an attacker to replay the codes thereafter.

The NCC equally advised car users to store their key fobs in signal-blocking ‘Faraday pouches’ when not in use. Faraday pouch/bag is a shield material from outside signals to prevent data from being altered, deleted, or added to a certain electronic device such as remote control.

This security is more crucial than ever given today’s cyber dangers. It’s effective as a radio signal repelling units that remove Bluetooth, RFID, GPS, and Wi-Fi exploits, as well as a basic protective device that secure your electronic devices without ever raising anyone’s suspicion.

It’s noteworthy that anti-radiation Faraday bag technology blocks up to 99% of Electromagnetic Frequency (EMF) radiation from 0-10 GHz, which encompasses almost all frequencies used in the current 5G network. To confirm if your Faraday pouch is working, you are requested to place the device, such as remote control, inside the enclosure (bag) and seal it. Wait about 60 seconds before taking the device out.

Remove the device from the bag, then keep the App running for a little longer to regain signal. End the test and wait for the signal shielding results to generate. The technique is that, once the electronic device is placed inside the said cage or enclosure, it can’t function, hence cannot be hacked by anyone from afar. However, recent studies show that cell phones do work in Faraday cages these days. What happens is that the conductor in the cage is not really ideal, and there is some amount of leakage of EMF radiation to and fro the inside of the cage, especially at high frequencies.

Hence, similar protection measure might not be safe or recommended in respect of handsets. It cautioned car owners, especially of Honda and Acura models to choose Passive Keyless Entry (PKE) as opposed to Remote Keyless Entry (RKE), to make it harder for an attacker to read the signal; using the former would require the criminals to be at close proximity to carry out any intended nefarious act.

The PKE is an automotive security system that operates automatically when the user is in proximity to the vehicle, unlocking the door on approach or when the door handle is pulled, and also locking it when the user walks away or touches the car on exit. It’s an enhancement to the vehicle’s RKE system and a feature of Keyless Enter-N-Go. The feature allows the user to lock and unlock the vehicle’s door(s) without having to push the key fob lock or unlock buttons. If your car is equipped with such a keyless entry mode, it should be listed in the manual.

So, you are requested to check the car’s manual upon purchase to ascertain its accessories. It’s pathetic most people in this part of the world don’t create time to even peruse, let alone digest, the content of any equipment or appliance purchased by them. This is an aberration, hence must be stopped. The RKE system, on the other hand, represents the standard solution for conveniently locking and unlocking a vehicle’s doors and luggage compartment by remote control. The bone of contention is that, be it PKE or RKE, vehicle owners are enjoined to be wiser than serpent, to enable them become a step ahead of hackers.

In view of this, they must seek advice of professionals whenever they acquired any vehicle prior to its use. As tech or digitization obviously advances by the day, the members of the public are strongly urged to ensure they update their mindsets on a regular basis as regards any tech-driven gadget in their possession.

They need to be well informed concerning any device being used by them or their loved ones, towards realizing the danger inherent that comes up as the days unfold. As computer users are alerted to ensure strict password are being used, as well as regularly reviewed and changed, so it’s applicable to vehicle owners or users of any tech appliance, to avert falling victim. Think about it!

