Onaiyekan: Accept results as announced by INEC

Emeritus Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has advised Nigerians to accept the result of the general elections when it is eventually announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Onaiyekan gave the advice yesterday in his sermon at the Church of the Assumption Parish, Asokoro, Abuja.

 

The archbishop, who is also a member of the National Prace Committee (NPC) said no human being can rule without the permission of God. He said: “We are all full of expectations about the elections whose result is being awaited. “It seems Nigerians generally want a change but whatever result that is eventually announced by INEC we should accept it.

“We may not have 100 per cent guarantee in the result announced by INEC but we should have no doubt that the Lord of Lords and King of Kings reigns shoreme over our land. “Whether the result we are expecting comes out or not, His name will remain constant and be praised.”

Earlier in his sermon, preaching on the fall of man in the Garden of Eden, Onaiyekan said how the devil found its way into God’s paradise was a mystery.

 

He said it was God to have ambition but “it is not good when such an ambition is beyond our limits” He said since the Bible says God created everything on earth, the serpent was also his creation and that is why there are “good and evil men on earth.”

