Onaiyekan: How INEC can prevent controversy, crisis

Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has advised the Independent-National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be truthful and transparent in the conduct of Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly polls to prevent “controversy and crisis in the land”.

Onaiyekan gave the advice in his homily at the Catholic Church of the Assumption, Asokoro in Abuja on Sunday. The cleric blamed confusion over the results of the February 25 presidential and House of Assembly polls on a lack of transparency. He said: “We pray that truth and transparency will prevail. And if that happens, then there will be no need for controversy and crisis in the land. “We pray for INEC to do a good job in the elections, after postponing them for a whole week. If they need another week, they can let us know.”

He added: “The truth always exposes itself no matter the messenger. Talking of truth brings us to the ongoing process of elections in our country. The confusion about the February 25 general elections is borne out of a lack of truth and transparency. “Jesus taught us that truth will always set us free and we should do all we can to pursue the truth. “Transparency means we can clearly see what you’re doing and lack of transparency means somebody is not seeing or understanding what you’re doing.” Onaiyekan admonished Nigerians not to give up on God. He said: “Our God is still with us and we should not doubt His existence. “The postponement of the elections seems to be prolonging the uncertainty of the rather agonising week. But as people of faith, we are sure that God will see us through.”

