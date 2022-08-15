Onaiyekan: Nigeria not paradise, but not hell

Emeritus Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, His Eminence John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has advised youths in the country against embarking on dangerous journeys in the search of greener pastures, saying Nigeria may be tough but still manageable. Onaiyekan, who gave the advice in his Sunday homily at Catholic Church of the Assumption, Asokoro, declared that “Nigeria is not paradise but it is not hell”. He said there was a need for the youth to embrace hard work and have faith in God, but be careful not to fall into the hands of traffickers who deceive them with offers of good life outside the shores of Nigeria. The retired clergy said: “Things may be hard here in Nigeria but there are challenges almost everywhere. It is not everyone that goes that makes it. So, be watchful and know that Nigeria is not paradise but it is not hell.” Celebrating the mass of Thanksgiving for one of the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, Mrs. Lydia Jafiya, Onaiyekan congratulated her on her appointment and charged all Christians, particularly Catholics in positions of authority, to always stand for the truth and speak against evil in the system. He said: “When leaders go against the voice of God and reason, calamity befalls a nation,” adding that those charged with authority should look beyond this world: “For the eternal far outweighs earthly things.” The Cardinal added: “We have always had Catholics in top positions in the country. We pray for them to stand up and speak out against what is bad, even if it is a party policy.

“How come they don’t say anything when things are going wrong but instead wait for the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria? Speak the truth even if they say you are disloyal; don’t be afraid. “We are always happy when our Catholic faithful are going up, but we need to do the right thing. We want you to speak up against evil.” The mass was attended by many high ranking government officials and friends of the Jafiyas including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, and his wife.

