News Top Stories

Onaiyekan: Nigeria not paradise, but not hell

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, ABUJA Comment(0)

Emeritus Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, His Eminence John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has advised youths in the country against embarking on dangerous journeys in the search of greener pastures, saying Nigeria may be tough but still manageable. Onaiyekan, who gave the advice in his Sunday homily at Catholic Church of the Assumption, Asokoro, declared that “Nigeria is not paradise but it is not hell”. He said there was a need for the youth to embrace hard work and have faith in God, but be careful not to fall into the hands of traffickers who deceive them with offers of good life outside the shores of Nigeria. The retired clergy said: “Things may be hard here in Nigeria but there are challenges almost everywhere. It is not everyone that goes that makes it. So, be watchful and know that Nigeria is not paradise but it is not hell.” Celebrating the mass of Thanksgiving for one of the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, Mrs. Lydia Jafiya, Onaiyekan congratulated her on her appointment and  charged all Christians, particularly Catholics in positions of authority, to always stand for the truth and speak against evil in the system. He said: “When leaders go against the voice of God and reason, calamity befalls a nation,” adding that those charged with authority should look beyond this world: “For the eternal far outweighs earthly things.” The Cardinal added: “We have always had Catholics in top positions in the country. We pray for them to stand up and speak out against what is bad, even if it is a party policy.

 

“How come they don’t say anything when things are going wrong but instead wait for the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria? Speak the truth even if they say you are disloyal; don’t be afraid. “We are always happy when our Catholic faithful are going up, but we need to do the right thing. We want you to speak up against evil.” The mass was attended by many high ranking government officials and friends of the Jafiyas including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, and his wife.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FEC approves N2.9bn for exam papers’ printing

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N2.9 billion for the printing of examination papers. Briefing newsmen after the Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said N2.9 billion was approved for the award of contract of printing both sensitive and non-sensitive examination materials. According to […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: FG lifts ban on travellers from India

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

The Federal Government has lifted a travel ban on travellers from India. Nigeria had banned passengers from India, Brazil, South Africa, and Turkey from entering the country as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID- 19.   A statement yesterday by the Chairman of the Presi  dential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 and […]
News Top Stories

Ortom debunks involvement in road accident, jets overseas

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday denied involvement in any road accident on his way to Abuja by road to board a flight overseas to participate in events in both the United States and United Kingdom. The governor, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Terver Akase, had said he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica