Onaiyekan: Nigeria not paradise, but not hell

Emeritus Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, His Eminence John Cardinal Onaiyekan has advised youths in the country against embarking on dangerous journeys in the search of greener pastures saying Nigeria may be tough but still manageable.

Onaiyekan, who gave the advice in his Sunday homily at Catholic Church of the Assumption, Asokoro declared that “Nigeria is not paradise but it is not hell”.

He said there was a need for the youth to embrace hard work and have faith in God but be careful not to fall into the hands of traffickers who deceive them with offers of good life outside the shores of Nigeria.

The retired clergy said: “Things may be hard here in Nigeria but there are challenges almost everywhere. It is not everyone that goes that makes it. So, be watchful and know that Nigeria is not paradise but it is not hell.”

Celebrating the mass of Thanksgiving for one of the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, Mrs. Lydia Jafiya, Onaiyekan congratulated her on her appointment and charged all Christians, particularly Catholics in positions of authority, to always stand for the truth and speak against evil in the system.