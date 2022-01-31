News

Onaiyekan preaches peace as friends, associates eulogise ex-PDP NPS

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

Archbishop emeritus of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan has called for peace and unity among Nigerians for development of the country.

Cardinal Onaiyekan, who spoke at the reception for former National Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kola Ologbondiyan, said peace is possible if there is unity of purpose.

“All human beings all over this world are all brothers and sisters; how much more in this little corner of the globe called Nigeria?

“All you need to do is look at the face of the person next to you. He could well be a blood brother or cousin. When you meet children talking together, they don’t just care where you come from. That is the basis of a peaceful society and I believe it is possible, if only we take peace seriously,” he said.

Former President of the Senate David Mark, who chaired the occasion, described Ologbondiyan as a courageous and thoroughbred journalist who used his God-given talents to advance the course of democracy in the country.

Mark commended Ologbondiyan’s patriotism, noting that as opposition spokesman, he became the voice of the voiceless.

 “We are here to celebrate a worthy Nigerian. A man, who has distinguished himself among his colleagues, a courageous gentleman.  Kola is a perfect gentleman in every sense.

“There was a time in this country when we needed a detribalised Nigeria and that was when Kola came on the scene,” he said.

Former military administrator of Akwa Ibom State Senator Tunde Ogbeha said Kola as PDP mouthpiece did not disappoint Nigerians: “Because he was responding to all situations and responding appropriately and very well.

“He has served, completed his job as National Publicity Secretary on a very high note and we do congratulate, commend him and ask him to apply his energy and wisdom to his local chapter, Kogi State.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Customs raises N17bn from contraband, importers

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) antismuggling unit, Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A in Lagos has raised N17 billion debit notes from importers for false declaration and wrong classification of imports, and from contraband seized from smugglers between January and June 2020.   Some of the contraband seized from smugglers operating in the South-West states of […]
News

Fela resurrects in Miami with launch of first Afro-Caribbean lounge

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  The spirit of Abami Eda, Late Fela Anikulapokuti and very much the genre of music he created, Afrobeats continue to live on as a US-based Nigerian DJ, DJ Dozzy Ross has opened the first Afro-Caribbean Lounge to immortalized the legend. DJ Dozzy Ross, born Dozie Udemadu and originally from Anambra State said the big […]
News Top Stories

Senate to debate invasion of Justice Odili’s home

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

…As CJN keeps mute 5 days after   The Senate yesterday said it will debate the invasion of the Abuja home of Supreme Court Justice Mary Odili by law enforcement officers when it resumes plenary next week. Security personnel reportedly stormed the official residence of ex-Rivers State Governor Peter Odili’s wife on Friday night to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica