Onaiyekan preaches peace as friends, associates eulogise ex-PDP NPS

Archbishop emeritus of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan has called for peace and unity among Nigerians for development of the country.

Cardinal Onaiyekan, who spoke at the reception for former National Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kola Ologbondiyan, said peace is possible if there is unity of purpose.

“All human beings all over this world are all brothers and sisters; how much more in this little corner of the globe called Nigeria?

“All you need to do is look at the face of the person next to you. He could well be a blood brother or cousin. When you meet children talking together, they don’t just care where you come from. That is the basis of a peaceful society and I believe it is possible, if only we take peace seriously,” he said.

Former President of the Senate David Mark, who chaired the occasion, described Ologbondiyan as a courageous and thoroughbred journalist who used his God-given talents to advance the course of democracy in the country.

Mark commended Ologbondiyan’s patriotism, noting that as opposition spokesman, he became the voice of the voiceless.

“We are here to celebrate a worthy Nigerian. A man, who has distinguished himself among his colleagues, a courageous gentleman. Kola is a perfect gentleman in every sense.

“There was a time in this country when we needed a detribalised Nigeria and that was when Kola came on the scene,” he said.

Former military administrator of Akwa Ibom State Senator Tunde Ogbeha said Kola as PDP mouthpiece did not disappoint Nigerians: “Because he was responding to all situations and responding appropriately and very well.

“He has served, completed his job as National Publicity Secretary on a very high note and we do congratulate, commend him and ask him to apply his energy and wisdom to his local chapter, Kogi State.”

