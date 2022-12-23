Sports

Onana quits Indomitable Lions

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has announced his retirement from international football a month after a fallout with national team coach Rigobert Song at the World Cup in Qatar.

Inter Milan gloveman Onana, 26, did not give specific reasons for his decision, saying only his “story with the Cameroonian national team has come to an end”.

“Players come and go, names are fleeting, but Cameroon comes before any player or person,” Onana said in a statement on Friday.

“Cameroon remains eternal, as does my love for the national team and for our people, who have always supported us no matter how difficult the moment was.”

Onana played in his side’s opening 1-0 loss to Switzerland in Qatar but was dropped for the next two matches after a reported disagreement with Song over tactics.

The country’s federation (FECAFOOT) said at the time he was suspended for “disciplinary reasons”.

Onana won 34 caps after making his debut in 2016.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Remo Stars thrash Shooting to lift Ogunjobi Gold Cup 2021

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

It was a revenge served hot for Remo Stars as they thrashed Shooting Stars of Ibadan 4-0 in the final of the Ogunjobi Gold Cup 2021 played on Saturday in Ikenne, Ogun State.   Remo had lost 6-5 on penalties in the semifinal of another preseason competition, the Dapo Abiodun Cup, played at the Dipo […]
Sports

NFF announces beneficiaries of $2m coronavirus relief fund

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, the Supporters Club, as well as Mascots, have all been captured in the breakdown of planned distribution of monies received by the Nigeria Football Federation from FIFA, CAF and sponsors. Following the devastating effects occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, these funds are meant to serve as a booster […]
Sports

GOtv Boxing Night 22: Real One, Baby Face Storm Mojisola Ogunsanya Gym

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ahead of their World Boxing Federation (WBF) title fights coming up at GOtv Boxing Night 22 on Friday, April 2, Rilwan “Babyface” Babatunde and Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, have arrived the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Boxing Gym to step up preparations. The two boxers are scheduled to face Tanzanian and Ghanaian opponents, who are expected in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica