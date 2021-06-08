Onazi, Sani Emmanuel mourn TB Joshua

Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi, and ex-Golden Eaglets star, Emmanuel Sani, have joined millions of Nigerians to mourn the demise of Prophet T.B Joshua.

The popular prophet, who was also a philanthropist, contributed to football development and impacted on the careers of both players.

When contacted to confirm the death of the founder of Synagogues of All Nations, Onazi simply said: “Sad truth”

He further wrote on his Instagram page: “Rest in Peace Papa”

The former Lazio star Onazi in a recent interview told journalists that the late Prophet prayed for him to help him achieve his dream.

“I did not make the open screening of the Golden Eaglets and thereafter I joined a friend to go to Lagos for TB Joshua to pray for me,” he recounted.

“He prayed for me and I joined his team My People’s FC, who later played in a tournament in Sweden, where we did well and I was recalled to the Golden Eaglets by the new coach of the team (John Obuh).”

In same vein, former U-17 star striker, Sani Emmanuel, is also in mourning mood as he also benefited from the departed man of the God.

He wrote on his Facebook: “REST IN PEACE DADDY”

The man of God was the founder of My People Football Academy, Lagos

