Once a rebellious son, now a rising music star in Indonesia

Nnanna Chukwukadibia Amuchie popularly known as Rasz has come a long way in building his music career in Bali, Indonesia.

Born to Professor Fidelis and Mrs Ifeoma Lois Amuchie, who are both academicians, singing was never a real profession and this perception was a stumbling block for a young boy whose dream is to sing.

Coming from a comfortable and elite family, based partly in California and partly in Nigeria, he took to the streets at the age of 15 after he was expelled from secondary school in Enugu. He was labeled the black sheep of the family. Rasz is a living example of a young man who cleaned up his life by God’s special intervention and has been on a journey to help and change the lives of many young people.

To retrace his footsteps like a prodigal son, he returned home after graduating from Imo State University where he studied Fine and Applied Arts. He also holds a Masters degree in Art history from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. But academic success did not douse the passion for music that was consuming his soul.

Relocating to Indonesia, Rasz found his rhythm. His music career and passion got stronger after his mum passed away i n 2015. Even though it took him three years to recover from his loss, he discovered his deepest purpose and lyrics from it all.

This is why he readily says that his music is inspired by pain and street life. Until 2018 /2019 when he started penetrating the African Market and exploring the Afro beat Rythms, he has been making tremendous effort with his music.

The same year, 2019 he dropped a single with Ice Prince Zamani titled ‘You’. In 2020, he dropped songs featuring Duncan Mighty, Reminisce and Vector the Viper.

As an up and coming artiste abroad, his talent in music won him the award of best African Act, Bali island, Indonesia. He wished to rise in his music career, working hard all the way until he grabs a deserving Grammy award.

