Ondo: 10 aspirants threaten boycott of primaries

APC, PDP, 15 others opt for indirect primaries

About 10 aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State have threatened to boycott the governorship ticket primaries in the state.

The aspirants accused the Governors of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, of masterminding the crisis in the Ondo State APC.

That was as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said all the 17 out of the 18 political parties that notified it for the conduct of their primaries for the October 10 Ondo governorship, opted for indirect primaries.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), which was the only party that conducted direct primary in Edo State, has succumbed to the desire of the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, for an indirect primaries

Addressing journalists in Abuja at the APC National Secretariat yesterday, the factional state Chairman, Hon. Henry Olutuja, said only Direct primaries can save APC from defeat in the October 10 governorship election.

The state party Chairman also accused Fayemi, El-Rufai and Amaechi of instigating undemocratic process which is causing intra-party crisis in the state.

“We urge that premised on the situation at hand in Ondo State as highlighted above, that the option of Direct Primary be considered and must be adopted in the interest of equity, fairness and justice so that the outcome of the pending suit No. FHC/AK/CS/10/2019 would not affect the validity of the Governorship Primary to be conducted on the 20th July, 2020. The adjournment date for the above mentioned suit is 22nd July, 2020 at the Federal High Court, Akure, Ondo State.

“We are not unmindful of the present pandemic. However, a successfully Governorship primary was held in Edo State in recent time with strict adherence to laid down procedures by NCDC and INEC. Flowing from the above, a hitch free direct primary can be held in Ondo State without regard to any numerical misrepresentation from any quarters. Our leaders need to be reminded that direct primary election were held to determine the party flag bearer at Lagos, Osun and Edo States where crisis within the party were considered limited.

But INEC, in a statement after its management meeting yesterday, said it is the exclusive discretion of a political party to determine the procedure for the nomination of its candidate for an election.

Like this: Like Loading...