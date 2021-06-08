Ondo: 105 medical doctors resign over unpaid salaries

No fewer than 105 medical doctors have resigned from the Ondo State public service over issues related to unpaid salaries by the state government.

The development was disclosed by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Ondo State chapter, after raising the alarm over massive resignation of its members who had been leaving the workforce in droves.

While stressing that doctors had been quitting their services from the state in the last one year, the association in a statement signed by its state Chairman, Dr. Stella Adegbehingbe and state Secretary, Dr. Olorunfemi Owa, blamed the trend on the irregular and percentage payment of salaries by the state government.

The association revealed that some departments in the state-owned teaching hospital, which could hitherto boast of between six and eight doctors, were now left with either one or two doctors.

It also maintained that with the situation, it would be impossible for the hospital to function at the minimum acceptable level. The statement reads in part; “Consequential vacancies in the medical officer cadre need to be urgently filled. About 50 medical doctors in this cadre have left the employment of the Hospital Management Board without replacement over the last few months.

“Yawning vacancies exist in the Resident Doctor and Consultant cadres at the teaching hospital. These have remained difficult to fill due to the haphazard safety payments. “We have it on good record that about 105 medical doctors have resigned their employment from the teaching hospital in the last year alone. “Ondo State has not been able to engage the requisite number of house officers since 2019. This has made our work almost impossible, because this group of doctors have a peculiar role in health service delivery

It is troubling to note that only three house officers are left in the service of the Ondo State government across the three senatorial districts.

“There is no gainsaying that the on-going laudable efforts at having a Contributory Health Insurance Scheme in the state can only be successful if the urgent issue of manpower need is adequately addressed.”

