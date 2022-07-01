Ondo: 16,000 jostle for 350 Amotekun jobs

No fewer than 16,000 applicants are jostling for the 350 vacant slots of the Ondo State Security Network agency, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps.

Meanwhile, the Corps has shortlisted 900 candidates out of the 16,000 applicants for the next stage of recruitment.

Recalled that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had in May directed the recruitment of an additional 350 personnel into the Amotekun Corps to further strengthen and boost its operations.

The State Commander of the Corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, during the exercise said that successful applicants for the Amotekun Corps job will be invited for training soonest.

The Commander explained that majority of the applicants were screened out on age grounds, physical fitness and experience.

Adeleye urged them to resume camp within the stipulated period, warning that there would be no further registration in 2022.

