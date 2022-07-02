Ondo: 16,000 jostle for Amotekun jobs

No fewer than 16,000 applicants are jostling for the 350 vacant slots of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps. Meanwhile, the corps has shortlisted 900 candidates from the 16,000 applicants for the next stage of recruitment. Recall that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had in May directed the recruitment of additional 350 personnel into the corps to further strengthen and boost its operations. The State Commander of the corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, during the exercise aid that successful applicants for the job will be invited for training soonest. He explained that majority of the applicants were screened out on age grounds, physical fitness and experience. Adeleye urged them to resume camp within the stipulated period, warning that there would be no further registration in 2022. He said only successful candidates whose names appear on the corps website are to resume at the training camp. He lauded Akeredolu for his commitment towards the provision of necessary logistics and moral support to ensure the effective take-off of the security network.
