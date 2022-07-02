News

Ondo: 16,000 jostle for Amotekun jobs

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comments Off on Ondo: 16,000 jostle for Amotekun jobs

No fewer than 16,000 applicants are jostling for the 350 vacant slots of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps. Meanwhile, the corps has shortlisted 900 candidates from the 16,000 applicants for the next stage of recruitment. Recall that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had in May directed the recruitment of additional 350 personnel into the corps to further strengthen and boost its operations. The State Commander of the corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, during the exercise aid that successful applicants for the job will be invited for training soonest. He explained that majority of the applicants were screened out on age grounds, physical fitness and experience. Adeleye urged them to resume camp within the stipulated period, warning that there would be no further registration in 2022. He said only successful candidates whose names appear on the corps website are to resume at the training camp. He lauded Akeredolu for his commitment towards the provision of necessary logistics and moral support to ensure the effective take-off of the security network.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Northern CAN tasks Christians to obtain PVCs

Posted on Author Musa Pam, JOS

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria 19 Northern States and FCT, who doubles as Executive Secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev Dr Yakubu Pam, has enjoined Christians in the country to ensure they  obtain their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVCs) to enable them participate in the 2023 general election and vote for credible leaders. […]
News

Osun: Paying workers a priority, says Oyetola

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, has said paying workers their salaries is his administration’s priority. According tohim, helearnt this in his private sector years. Oyetola, who spoke with some journalists in Abuja in celebration of his 67th birthday, said he was grateful to God for sound health. He said: “I must thank my family […]
News

Marginalisation: Oro Think Tank’s allegation against Gov Emmanuel unjustified

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The allegation of marginalisation against Governor Udom Emmanuel by the Oro Think Tank is unfair and has no basis in objectivity, the Akwa Ibom State branch of the Civil Liberties Organisation, CLO, has declared. In a release signed by its Chairman, Otuekong Franklyn Isong, the CLO said the statement signed by a former Commissioner for […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica