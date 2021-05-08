News

Ondo: 20 suspected cultists in police net

Posted on

No fewer than 20 suspected cultists who were involved in violence that rocked some towns within Ondo State recently have been nabbed by police operatives. The cultists were arrested in Owo, Akungba-Akoko and Ikare-Akoko areas of the state. Six people were reportedly killed during the week in Owo when some cultists clashed with members of the Odua People’s Congress (OPC). With many injured during the violent clash and property destroyed, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had vowed to take action against anyone found disturbing the peace of the state, particularly any traditional ruler unable to contain activities of cultists in his domain.

Confirming the arrest of the suspected cultists, the Ondo Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, told journalists in Akure, the state capital that security had been beefed up in Owo and environs to avoid further clash. Salami also disclosed that he visited the Chiefs fighting over the Olokoja chieftaincy title and urged to sheath sword. The Ondo Police boss said one person was confirmed killed in the Ikare crisis. He said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as courts open for business.

Our Reporters

