Ondo: 20-year-old admission seeker murdered in parents’ house.

A 20-year-old girl was over the weekend hacked to death by unknown assailant’s in Okuta Elerinla axis of Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The deceased, Ebunoluwa Osatuyi, who was seeking university admission, met her untimely death shortly after returning home from the tutorial centre where she had gone for coaching ahead of the forthcoming Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

After returning home in the evening, Ebunoluwa’s mother, Bosede Osatuyi, was said to have discovered the lifeless body of her in a pool of blood in the sitting room.

The victim was believed to have died after meeting her killers in her father’s house, who had gained entry through the windows.

During the attack, the assailants were also said to have plundered and ransacked the entire house.

An axe and a pestle were found in the sitting room, according to the distressed mother, which she claimed were used to cut and attack her daughter.

She said: “My husband and I entered the sitting room and found our daughter with her two hands tied with rope on the floor. She was bleeding profusely and we also found the axe and a pestle with a bloodstain on the chair including a rope hung on the fan.”

While calling on the state government and security agencies to find daughter’s killers and bring them to justice, she added that: “We quickly rushed her to the hospital immediately where she was confirmed dead before we went to the police station to report.”

