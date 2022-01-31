Ondo: 20-year-old girl murdered in parents’ house

A 20-year-old girl was over the weekend hacked to death by unknown assailant’s in Okuta Elerinla axis of Akure, the Ondo State capital. The deceased, Ebunoluwa Osatuyi, who was seeking admission into the university, met her untimely death shortly after returning home from a tutorial centre where she had gone for coaching ahead of the forthcoming Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME. However, Ebunoluwa’s mother, Bosede Osatuyi, was said to have returned home in the evening to discover the lifeless body of her daughter in a pool of blood in the sitting room. The victim is suspected to have been killed by her killers who she probably met in her father’s house, who had gained entrance through the windows. During the attack, the assailants were also said to have plundered and ransacked the entire house. An axe and a pestle were found in the sitting room, according to the distressed mother, which she claimed were used to attack and cut her daughter. She said, “My husband and I entered the sitting room and found our daughter with her two hands tied with rope on the floor. She was bleeding profusely and we also found the axe and a pestle with a bloodstain on the chair including a rope hung on the fan. While calling on the state government and security agencies to find her daughter’s killers and bring them to justice, she added that “We quickly rushed her to the hospital where she was confirmed dead before we went to the police station to report.” Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, PPRO, Funmilayo Odunlami, disclosed that investigation had commenced over the situation. The PPRO said, “The parents are not suspecting anybody, but we have commenced investigation into the matter

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...