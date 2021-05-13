Metro & Crime

Ondo: 200-level varsity student commits suicide

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

An undergraduate of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State (AAUA), Feranmi Omowumi Fasunle has committed suicide.

The deceased, a 200-level student of the Political Science Department of the institution, was said to have drank the insecticide, Sniper, on Wednesday in her room before she gave up the ghost on Thursday.

The reason while she took her own life was yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report but there were insinuations within the university community that her move might not be unconnected with relationship issues.

According to a source: “She took Sniper with garri. It was when she was writhing in pain that people got to know. Till now, no one knows the motive behind her action.”

The source added that she was rushed to the institution’s health centre before she was moved to the State Specialist hospital, Ikare-Akoko and subsequently referred immediately to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), where she died before arrangement were concluded for her to be taken to ABUAD Teaching Hospital in Ekiti State.

Confirming the incident, the management of AAUA described her death as unfortunate, disclosing that there were no indications that the suicide was linked with relationship issues

