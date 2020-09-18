News

Ondo 2020: Ajayi denies alliance with PDP, Jegede

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

Deputy Governor of Ondo State and candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Hon. Agboola Ajayi has refuted a rumour making the round of his alleged alliance with candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Eyitayo Jegede ahead of the October 10 governorship poll in the state. According Ajayi, who dismissed the purported romance between him and the PDP, said there were no plans to step down for anyone as his ultimate goal was to defeat his boss, Governor Oluwarotimi at the poll. A national daily (not New Telegraph) had on Wednesday reported that there were ongoing talks between the candidates to form alliance in order to oust Akeredolu.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Babatope Okeowo, stated that “this publication like the previous ones from the same author is not only fake but planted by the information machinery of the outgoing governor of Ondo State, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) to discourage the teeming supporters of the Deputy Governor.” Okeowo went on: “That said publication was coming barely 24 hours after the state government prevented the Deputy Governor from the use of government’s facility for the launch of his campaign showed their sinister motives.

“Let it be known to the members of the public that there is no romance between the candidate of ZLP and that of PDP after the governorship primary that produced Eyitayo Jegede as the candidate of PDP. “There was no offer and rejection of running mate from the PDP leadership or Jegede to Ajayi as insinuated by the fake publication. “The said publication has failed to prove any nexus between the two candidates and tried unsuccessfully also to impugn the character of the Deputy Governor. “We say emphatically that the Deputy Governor is winning the forthcoming governorship election slated for October 10, and he is willing to welcome candidates or other political parties who may wish to support his aspiration to rescue the state from the misrule of Akeredolu’s government.”

