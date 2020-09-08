News

Ondo 2020: Akeredolu brands Mimiko, Ajayi as traitors, betrayers

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State yesterday took a swipe at his predecessor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko and the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, describing them as traitors and betrayers.

 

Akeredolu, who would be running against his deputy and standardbearer of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Ajayi in the forthcoming October 10 governorship poll, described Mimiko as desperately in need of finances to resuscitate his political career, hence the adoption of Ajayi. Akeredolu stated this while featuring on Arise Television monitored by New Telegraph in Akure,the state capital.

 

However, the governor, who is seeking reelection on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), described his estranged deputy and Mimiko as having traits of a betrayer. Akeredolu said: “Does it affect me, does it make me nervous?

 

The answer is no. I am confident of my victory. Who are these people? They were never my allies. “I ran against him (Mimiko) in 2012. I ran against Jegede in 2016 with Mimiko supporting him. I have treated him fairly.

 

Mimiko has his own trait, if Agboola with all he did finds solace in Mimiko, it is because they have the same trait; they are people prone to betrayal. “Mimiko is not a political force anywhere, he left governor’s office, and tried the senate, he did not win.

 

He did not even win his local government, he is a spent force. “He is dead politically, he is probably looking for someone to resurrect him, and maybe Agboola has some money to spend on him. I know Agboola has some money to waste. Mimiko is a nobody anymore.

 

You guys are the ones keeping them alive.” Meanwhile, an aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who participated in the July 22 primaries of the party, Banji Okunomo has decamped to the Zenith Labour Party ahead of the October 10 governorship poll.

 

Okunomo, a former PDP Publicity Secretary, who came fifth with 90 votes during the primaries was said to have been infuriated after the PDP standard-bearer, Eyitayo Jegede, allegedly snubbed him for the position of running mate.

 

Okunomo announced his resignation from the PDP in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State after which he subsequently defected to ZLP to join forces with Dr. Olusegun Mimiko and the candidate of the party, Agboola Ajayi

