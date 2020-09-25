Ondo 2020: Akeredolu cautions Wike over poll.

*Rigging, not part of our plans – APC

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has urged his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike to exercise some restraints over what he described as spurious allegations ahead of the October 10 governorship election.

According to Akeredolu, who spoke through his Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, the scheme by Wike to assume the role of godfather ahead of the poll will be resisted by the people of Ondo State.

On Friday, during a breakfast programme on Channels Television, Wike had alleged that following the victorious outing of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, there is enormous pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the All Progressives Congress (APC) wins at all cost.

While emphasizing the Wike’s “imperialistic approach is most unfortunate and very unbecoming’, Akeredolu said the tactics cannot work in Ondo State.

Akeredolu said: “In all aspects, Governor Wike deserves respect not just as governor but as a critical stakeholder in the democratic journey. He has his inalienable rights as a citizen to express his mind and make comments about whatever he feels strongly about.

“However, what amuses us is his imperious attitude and recourse to spurious allegations just because of an election. He should know that the people of the state, who have a history of rejecting external influence and domination, will resist his attempt to play the role of a godfather in Ondo State. Ondo is not Rivers.

“The man ought to know that utterances of public office holders must be measured and their delivery ought to be in line with the mood of the people. The people of the state will resist Wike here even if he had roared elsewhere successfully. For emphasis, his imperialistic approach is most unfortunate and very unbecoming,” the governor said.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Chapter of APC, which also condemned Wike’s utterances over the polls, said such a statement “could only emanate from a man who never believed that elections could be won” without crude intimidation, violence, and rigging.

