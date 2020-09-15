Politics

Ondo 2020: Akeredolu defeats Jegede, Agboola in mock poll

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Comment(0)

With about 24 days to the Ondo State governorship election, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who is seeking re-election, has defeated both candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi in a mock election organised by the Coalition 2020.
Akeredolu, who is the standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), scored 162 votes, Agboola emerged first runner up with 89 votes, Jegede polled 67 votes while the Prince Dapo Adelegan of the ADC had six votes.
The Coalition 2020 is made up of 26 political parties, ethnic groups, trade unions, youths groups, women amongst others.
Over 400 delegates participated in the mock election.
There was a mild drama when some members attempted to disrupt votes counting and attempted to destroy the ballot boxes.
Security operatives at the venue, however, restored normalcy allowing counting to be continued.
Speaking after announcing the result, Chairman of the Coalition 2020 and former Senior Special Assistant on Political Matters to former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, Mr. Akin Akinbobola, said any party that win the mock election would win the October 10 governorship polls.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Umahi: Delivering democratic deliverables

Posted on Author Francis Nwaze

    If we still agree that the Greek idea of government, democracy, which was later espoused by the American politician, Abraham Lincoln as “government of the people by the people and for the people,” with its dividends of basic and social amenities, when benchmarked with what is obtained in climes practicing monarchy and communism, […]
Politics

Probes won’t overshadow Buhari’s achievements –Okechukwu

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI

Osita Okechukwu is the Director General of Voice of Nigeria and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview with FELIX NWANERI, he speaks on the clamour by the South-East to produce the next president and the ongoing probes of some agencies of the Federal Government, among other issues Chieftains of the […]
Politics

Ondo guber: Aspirants threaten boycott, accuse Fayemi, others of causing problems

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

No less than 10 aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State have threatened to boycott the governorship ticket primaries in the state. The aspirants also fingered the Governors of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Kaduna, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi as fuelling the Ondo State APC crisis. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: