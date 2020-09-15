Ondo 2020: Akeredolu defeats Jegede, Agboola in mock poll

With about 24 days to the Ondo State governorship election, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who is seeking re-election, has defeated both candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi in a mock election organised by the Coalition 2020.

Akeredolu, who is the standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), scored 162 votes, Agboola emerged first runner up with 89 votes, Jegede polled 67 votes while the Prince Dapo Adelegan of the ADC had six votes.

The Coalition 2020 is made up of 26 political parties, ethnic groups, trade unions, youths groups, women amongst others.

Over 400 delegates participated in the mock election.

There was a mild drama when some members attempted to disrupt votes counting and attempted to destroy the ballot boxes.

Security operatives at the venue, however, restored normalcy allowing counting to be continued.

Speaking after announcing the result, Chairman of the Coalition 2020 and former Senior Special Assistant on Political Matters to former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, Mr. Akin Akinbobola, said any party that win the mock election would win the October 10 governorship polls.

Like this: Like Loading...