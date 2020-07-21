Top Stories

Ondo 2020: Akeredolu emerges APC flag-bearer, defeats eight others.

Adewale Momoh,  Akure

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has emerged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 10, 2020 governorship election.
Akeredolu defeated eight other aspirants who participated in the exercise which took place at the Dome, Akure, Ondo State State capital late Monday.
Out of the 3,127 delegates who voted during the primaries which lasted about 10 hours, Akeredolu polled 2725 votes to emerge the winner while his closest rival Olusola Oke scored 262.
Akeredolu, who polled the highest number of votes in all the 18 local government areas of the state, was overwhelmingly voted for by  the delegates.
With 33 invalid votes recorded, Isaacs Kekemeke, who was the former APC Chairman in the state, came third with 19 votes while Ambassador Olusola Iji scored nine votes in the fourth position.
It will be recalled that four of the governorship aspirants; Ife Oyedele,  Jimi Odimayo, Nathaniel Adojutelegan and Olusegun Abraham, had before the commencement of the election, withdrawn from the race and supported Akeredolu.
According to the aspirants,  the decision was taken after due consultation with members and stakeholders of the party from both within and outside the state, adding that they were convinced that Akeredolu has all it takes to win the governorship poll come October 10.
Other aspirants who participated in the primary election were Olaide Adelami, Mrs Jumoke Anifowose and Bukola Adetula.

