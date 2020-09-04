News

Ondo 2020: Akeredolu pledges inclusive government in second-term

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

As electorate itched towards October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu yesterday assured residents that his government would henceforth be an all-inclusive one. Akeredolu, who is seeking reelection on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) stated this in Okitipupa, headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state when a former aspirant of the party, Chief Olusola Oke handed over his structure to Akeredolu. According to Akeredolu, APC members should not be scared of the magnitude of people trooping into APC as well as into his camp, stressing that everyone would be accommodated. Akeredolu said: “We’re all out to work for the victoryof our partyattheOctober10poll. “This time around, we’ll do it together with rewards.

Nobody will be pushed back. We’re one now. The task ahead is for all of us to do. Our victory is paramount. We can’t afford to lose the election. “Don’t be scared that people are trooping into our party, there’s enough space available, bring in more people to join the vehicle of salvation.”

Meanwhile, Oke told party faithful on why Akeredolu must be reelected, insisting that the move was necessitated by the governor’s genuine love for Southern Senatorial district of the state. Ok said: “If we want a governor in the south, we will choose by ourselves. Not the one that will be picked from the central. We have not chosen anyone to be our governor in the south. No person will choose our governor for us. “We have agreed that Aketi will do second term. After him, it will come to the south. We will look for a renowned son like Agagu to be our governor. But for October 10 poll, Akeredolu is our candidate and we will vote for him overwhelmingly.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: Senate passes Sexual Harassment Bill

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Senate on Tuesday passed a bill seeking to stop sexual abuse of female students in the nation’s tertiary institutions. The bill which was read the third time and passed, was a sequel to the consideration of the report of the Committee on  Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters presented by the Chairman, Senator […]
News

Alao-Akala tackles Shittu over Oyo APC reconciliation committe

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

A former governor of Oyo State, Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao- Akala, who was saddled with the responsibility of reconciling aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the death on June 25 of his successor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has reacted to caustic comments of some people regarding the leadership role thrust on him, saying […]
News

Nasarawa partners NCDC to boost Infections Disease Centre

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, LAFIA

The Nasarawa State government yesterday said it was partnering with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 to boost the state’s Infections Disease Control Centre to achieve maximum benefit from establishing the centre.   Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed this while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after carrying out inspection […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: