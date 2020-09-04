Ondo 2020: Akeredolu pledges inclusive government in second-term

As electorate itched towards October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu yesterday assured residents that his government would henceforth be an all-inclusive one. Akeredolu, who is seeking reelection on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) stated this in Okitipupa, headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state when a former aspirant of the party, Chief Olusola Oke handed over his structure to Akeredolu. According to Akeredolu, APC members should not be scared of the magnitude of people trooping into APC as well as into his camp, stressing that everyone would be accommodated. Akeredolu said: “We’re all out to work for the victoryof our partyattheOctober10poll. “This time around, we’ll do it together with rewards.

Nobody will be pushed back. We’re one now. The task ahead is for all of us to do. Our victory is paramount. We can’t afford to lose the election. “Don’t be scared that people are trooping into our party, there’s enough space available, bring in more people to join the vehicle of salvation.”

Meanwhile, Oke told party faithful on why Akeredolu must be reelected, insisting that the move was necessitated by the governor’s genuine love for Southern Senatorial district of the state. Ok said: “If we want a governor in the south, we will choose by ourselves. Not the one that will be picked from the central. We have not chosen anyone to be our governor in the south. No person will choose our governor for us. “We have agreed that Aketi will do second term. After him, it will come to the south. We will look for a renowned son like Agagu to be our governor. But for October 10 poll, Akeredolu is our candidate and we will vote for him overwhelmingly.

