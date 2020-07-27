News

Ondo 2020: Akeredolu warns PDP against thuggery, violence

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,AKURE Comment(0)

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State over the weekend said that his administration would not condone any form of breakdown of law and order on the part of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

 

According to the governor, who was reacting to the outcome of the PDP primaries in the state following the alleged destruction of some parts of the facility of the venue used for the exercise, said that further use of violence and thuggery in the state will not be tolerated. It was gathered that some thugs during the primaries held at the Dome, venue of the exercise, damaged parts of the facility.

 

While saying that he would not hesitate to do the needful in the protection of property and law abiding residents, Akeredolu emphasised that the PDP should guide against allowing such to happen again in the state. Akeredolu, who spoke through his Commissioner for Information and Orientation , Donald Ojogo, said it was unacceptable and unimaginable that politicians would want to use violence to achieve personal aims. He said he received credible reports that there was serious threat to lives and property during the PDP primary, which was held last Wednesday.

 

The governor added that the recent trend of violence was worrisome, following an attack on the residence of his Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Raheem Aminu. Akeredolu disclosed that his aide escaped by the whiskers, but that the CCTV captured activities of the invaders which occurred last week Saturday.

 

He said: “As a responsible government we are appealing to politicians to eschew violence, because what we witnessed on the day of the PDP primary still remained unacceptable to us and the government would not tolerate such any longer.

“We are appealing to people not to repeat events of 1983 as some people have threatened. We don’t want to go back to that period. The contest must be seen to be a very peaceful one. It must be seen to be a brotherly one. We are appealing to everybody to eschew violence.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ex-NTA director targets N25m returns in snail farming

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

A snail farmer and retired Deputy Director, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Mr. Peter Ngbeken, has described snail farming as one of the most lucrative agro-businesses any business conscious individual could invest money in. Ngbeken, who is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), P.J Agro Farms Limited, Edo State, said government at all levels […]
News

Ijaw communities cry out to FG, others for assistance

Posted on Author Ola James Warri

Ola James Warri At least 10 communities ravaged by river pollution arising from the mysterious death of fishes and deposition of same on the beaches of the coastal communities in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State have expressed deep concern over their plight and sought government assistance.   According to them the Federal Government, […]
News Top Stories

FIRS remits N66bn Stamp Duty collection in 5 months

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Abuja The Federal Government has vowed to recover Stamp Duty owed by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and Money Deposit Banks (DMBs).   This is as the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) confirmed remittance of N66 billion Stamp Duty into federation purse between January and May 2020. The figure was higher than 2019 figure of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: