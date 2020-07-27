Ondo 2020: Akeredolu warns PDP against thuggery, violence

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State over the weekend said that his administration would not condone any form of breakdown of law and order on the part of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

According to the governor, who was reacting to the outcome of the PDP primaries in the state following the alleged destruction of some parts of the facility of the venue used for the exercise, said that further use of violence and thuggery in the state will not be tolerated. It was gathered that some thugs during the primaries held at the Dome, venue of the exercise, damaged parts of the facility.

While saying that he would not hesitate to do the needful in the protection of property and law abiding residents, Akeredolu emphasised that the PDP should guide against allowing such to happen again in the state. Akeredolu, who spoke through his Commissioner for Information and Orientation , Donald Ojogo, said it was unacceptable and unimaginable that politicians would want to use violence to achieve personal aims. He said he received credible reports that there was serious threat to lives and property during the PDP primary, which was held last Wednesday.

The governor added that the recent trend of violence was worrisome, following an attack on the residence of his Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Raheem Aminu. Akeredolu disclosed that his aide escaped by the whiskers, but that the CCTV captured activities of the invaders which occurred last week Saturday.

He said: “As a responsible government we are appealing to politicians to eschew violence, because what we witnessed on the day of the PDP primary still remained unacceptable to us and the government would not tolerate such any longer.

“We are appealing to people not to repeat events of 1983 as some people have threatened. We don’t want to go back to that period. The contest must be seen to be a very peaceful one. It must be seen to be a brotherly one. We are appealing to everybody to eschew violence.”

