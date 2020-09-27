Ondo 2020: Akeredolu will be rejected, he runs anti-peoples’ govt – Mimiko

The immediate past Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko over the weekend vowed that his predecessor, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu will be rejected by the people of the state at the October 10 polls.

Mimiko, who is the National Leader of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), while describing Akeredolu-led government as a disappointment, emphasized that his style of governance is alien to the people of the state which he said is anti-masses.

The ZLP leader disclosed this in Ile-Oluji, headquarters of Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government area of the state over the weekend during the campaign tour of party’s governorship candidate, Hon Alfred Agboola who is also the Deputy Governor of the state.

According to Mimiko, the cancellation of free healthcare, increase in tuition fees among other welfarist programmes which he left behind by Akeredolu had made life unbeareable for the people.

He added that the government of Akeredolu’s claim to performance is nothing but falsehood as all indices showed otherwise.

Mimiko said: “There is no person that will say he has not performed. But how do we differentiate performance? Any government that has not democratised education is a bad government.

“This government that hiked school fee is a bad government. Akeredolu’s government is an enemy of the people. Anybody that votes Akeredolu is selling his children future.

“Any government that does not make health free is your enemy. Akeredolu’s government is an enemy of the people by cancelling mother and child and free health for children.

“Any time they come here to campaign for votes ask him, where is our shuttle buses? Where is our abiye? The government that cancelled trauma centre is your enemy.”

