Ondo 2020: Akeredolu’s convoy attacked as Jegede, gov’s supporters clash in Akoko

Tension heightened Wednesday in Ondo State following an attack on the convoy of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu by political thugs alleged to be loyalists of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Eyitayo Jegede.

The campaign train of the governor was said have been attacked at Oba-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state while on its way to Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government.

However, the PDP has stated that it was APC supporters who were in the convoy of Akeredolu that attacked the campaign train of Jegede when both convoys met at Oba-Akoko

According to the spokesperson of the Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation, Olabode Richard Olatunde, who described the assault as “despicable”, said the attack led to the burning of one of the campaign vehicles in the convoy of the governor adding that the driver of the vehicle sustained serious injuries.

Olatunde said: “The Governor, Arakunrin Akeredolu and the campaign train of the APC were on their way to Ikare-Akoko, in continuation of the local government rally, when the thugs struck and attacked the convoy.

“In their crass display of madness and thuggery, the hoodlums set ablaze the branded campaign vehicle donated to the Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation by Ambassador Sola Iji.

“The driver of the vehicle sustained bodily injury and he is now receiving treatment at a government hospital.

“While we are shocked and saddened by this attack, we are not too surprised, because the PDP has shown that it is not focusing on issues in its campaign for the election. They will rather deploy violence and falsehood to score cheap political points.

“We say this is despicable and we view it as a sign of desperation by opposition parties in the state, who can’t stand the popularity of the APC, as they have seen the handwriting of their imminent defeat in the coming election on the wall.”

Meanwhile, 10 campaign vehicles in the convoy of Jegede were said to have been vandalised in the attack.

It was learnt that Jegede was at the palace of Oloba of Oba, Oba Nathaniel Adegoroye, the traditional ruler of the town, where he had gone to pay homage as part of his campaign visits to the town when the attackers allegedly struck.

According to the Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kennedy Peretei, the attackers, who were hooded, stormed the location after alighting from the convoy of the governor.

