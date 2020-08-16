News Top Stories

Ondo 2020: Akeredolu’s endorsement an all inclusive in S ‘West APC –Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja Comments Off on Ondo 2020: Akeredolu’s endorsement an all inclusive in S ‘West APC –Sanwo-Olu

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ondo State Governorship Campaign Council and Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday said the endorsement of the Ondo State governorship candidate, Rotimi Akeredolu in the South West is an inclusive. Sanwo-Olu stated this at the National Secretariat of APC in Abuja after the inauguration of the 104 Campaign Council members.

 

Among those who were at the inauguration were: Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong and his Osun State counterpart, Adegboyega Oyetola. Sanwo-Olu, who responded to the question on whether the former Lagos State and APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has endorsed the candidature of Akeredolu said: “The endorsement was not only his endorsement but a collective endorsement.

 

“In this endorsement you saw Senator Borofice, you have seen our brother, Olusola Oke, you see meetings where Kekemeke was in attendance, you have seen meetings where Dr. Abraham was in attendance. After the party they all came together even before our choice of the National Campaign Council.

 

In Ondo State, they have resolved their problem themselves and all of them said we are supporting the candidature of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu so it is a unified thing. “But we know that the most critical thing is the people of Ondo State.

 

It is about good governance, it is about what he is doing. It is not an easy job but we believe in him, we believe that what he has started as a true progressive he will take Ondo to higher level.”

