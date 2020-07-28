Ondo 2020: APC issue certificate of Return to Akeredolu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu the Certificate of Return (CoR) of the party for the governirship election slated for October 10.

The CoR was issued on Tuesday to Akeredolu at the National Secretatiat of party in Abuja by the Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC), Senator John Akpan Udoedehe on behalf of the Committee members.

Akeredolu, who was at the party secretariat twice on Monday to meet with the Appeal Primaries Committee and the Chairman of the CEONCPC and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni respectively, defeated 11 other aspirants to win his second term ticket.

Among those who contested the ticket with him were: Olusola Oke (SAN), Joseoh Olusola Iji, Odimayo Okunjiml, Olayide Owolabi Adelaml and Kekemeke Duerlmin.

Two aspirants, which included Dr. Nathaniel Adojutelegan, petitioned the Appeal Committee and demanded for the nullification of the primaries.

Akeredolu, who appeared before the Appeal Committee on Tuesday, reacted to his summons saying: “I am here at the party secretariat because people lodged an appeal against my election and emergence from the party primary and that is why I came around to answer to the appeals.”

