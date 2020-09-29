Ondo 2020: APC, PDP thugs clash in Ondo

…as Jegede accuse police of supervising attack

Tension pervaded Ipele community in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Tuesday following a violent clash between supporters of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The clash was said to have occurred when the campaign train of the PDP arrived in the community.

Following the incident, Jegede alleged that policemen supervised the attack on his campaign train by thugs.

According to Jegede, who spoke through his campaign’s Head of Media Research, Kayode Fasua, the political thugs suspected to be from the ruling APC attacked supporters of the PDP upon their entry into Ipele.

The statement by Fasua read: “Prior to our entry into Ipele, touts and miscreants under the APC had unleashed terror on our members with several casualties. These miscreants were dispersed by a joint team of police and NSCDC officers. The DPO of Ipele is alleged to have not only supervised the assault but also arrested six members of the PDP including the youth leader whose hands had been broken by the attackers and beaten to a coma.

“We would like to warn the APC and its outgoing government to know very clearly that no single individual has the monopoly of violence. While we are very cautious about the broad implication of promoting violence in this election, we, however, would not be intimated in our pursuit of victory in at the polls.”

Meanwhile, the camp of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has accuse the PDP candidate of instigating the attack in the community.

While emphasizing the PDP is crying more that the bereaved, the Spokesperson of the Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation, Olabode Richard Olatunde stated that: “Eyiyato Jegede (SAN) ordered his thugs to unleash coordinated attacks on the innocent people of Ipele and Ijebu in Owo local government area. Our people were traumatized with the sound of sporadic shooting by Eyiyato Jegede’s thugs in Owo today.

“Sensing that the PDP might be in the main town, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) ordered his campaign convoy to take another route out of the town.

“Despite this, Eyitayo Jegede and the PDP still went ahead to cause mayhem in Owo by attacking innocent members of the public and anyone with APC or Akeredolu branded caps or T-shirts.

“No fewer than 20 cars were destroyed and many innocent people of Ipele and Ijebu Owo injured. Motorcycles were burnt and the streets of Ipele littered with the shells of bullets.”

Like this: Like Loading...