Ondo 2020: Appeal Primaries Committee summons Akeredolu

The Ondo State Governorship Appeal Primaries Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Monday summoned the governor and candidate of the party for the October 10 governorship election, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

Akeredolu, who won the governorship primaries contested by 12 aspirants on July 20, appeared before the committee at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Addressing journalists after his meeting with the committee, the governor said the committee only invited him because two of the aspirants submitted petitions to them, stating that he would defeat his Deputy, Agboola Ajayi in his local government.

On his Deputy, who contested the governorship ticket of the opposition Peoples Democratic party (PDP) and lost, he said: “For me, the deputy leaving the APC to return to the PDP is good radiance to bad rubbish. We thought we could accommodate him at the APC but since he returned to where he truly belongs, it is all well and good. I always wish people the best I can.

“From what I have been told, he has lost the ticket and I pray he won’t jump to another place but if he does, all well and good. However, for his own sake and as a big brother, I will advise him to stay with Jegede, support him very well.

“He has made a case that he helped me to win, let him help him to win and we will confirm that he is popular. What I know is that he is of no importance, he has no hold on any local government, I can assure you that come during the election, I will defeat him in his local government and he will never recover from it. He is of no influence anywhere; we picked him because we felt we have someone from PDP coming to join us. We picked him to join us but he feels and tells people that he is grassrooted.

“Let me advise him again to stay with Jegede and let us see what happens.”

On his feeling towards the opposition candidate, Chief Eyitayo Jegede, Akeredolu said: “Jegede is my friend.

“We are colleagues and both members of inner bar, I don’t have anything against him and I just prayed that our campaign should be issue based without violence and I know that he knows that it will not be easy for him. Yes, it may not be easy for me to win, but by His Grace, I am going to win. I can assure you that as it was in the beginning, so it shall be now and forever more. We will win this election by the grace of God.”

