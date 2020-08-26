Ondo 2020: Campaigns must be issue-based, not violent – Akeredolu

As the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State draws near, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has admonished that political activity preceding the poll must be devoid of violence.

Akeredolu, who is seeking re-election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), emphasized that political atmosphere of the state must be charged with issues as his administration will not hesitate to deal with any aberrant behaviour capable of breaching the rights of the people.

The governor spoke on Wednesday during the inauguration of the 953-man Campaign Council which was held at the DOME, Akure, the state capital.

According to Akeredolu: “As we are all aware, the gubernatorial election will be holding in the state in a couple of weeks from now. It is going to be a contestation of ideas among brothers and sisters who offer to serve our people in the highest public office.

“There will be no reason for the display of any act which violates the rights of any citizen or seeks to delimit the latitude permitted by law and nature in the exercise of same. Our administration will challenge, head-on, any aberrant behaviour capable of breaching public peace.”

While expressing confidence that APC will emerge victorious at the poll, Akeredolu stated that the array of party stalwarts now on his side as well those on the Campaign Council’s list who were hitherto against his re-election is a pointer that victory is certain.

Meanwhile, the State APC Chairman, Ade Adetimehin said that the party was being strengthened daily in the state stressing that everything must be done right for the sake of the party.

