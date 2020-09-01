Politics

Ondo 2020: CNPP accuses APC of plans to arrest opposition leaders, unleash violence

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) in Ondo State has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of clandestine plans to arrest and detain opposition politicians across the state on trumped up accusations before the October 10 governorship election.

According to the group, such plans by the APC-led government in the state could heighten tension and result in public turmoil that may throw the state into unpredictable turmoil.

CNPP revealed this during a press briefing on the State of Security Tuesday at the NUJ Press Centre in Akure, the state capital, ahead of the governorship election in the state.

During the press briefing, which had in attendance, representatives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) among others, Chairman of CNPP Rotimi Boboye alleged that the recourse to violence and intimidation by suspected thugs of APC which manifested in the recent local government poll, have taken new dimensions with meetings of political parties being invaded by hoodlums.

Boboye, however, said members of the CNPP have resolved to conduct themselves “in the most civil and most decorous manner in the forthcoming election but will not watch the outgoing government and party throw our dear state into unpredictable darkness.”

Reacting to the allegation, the Publicity Secretary of APC in the state, Alex Kalejaye who stated that the party is not known for thuggery stressed that the opposition parties were being jittery over the “fear of the unknown” ahead of the election.

“The All Progressives Congress will neither promote violence nor endure thuggery. The performance of the APC-led government in the last three and half years is sufficient for us to campaign, having justified the mandate given to us four years ago.”

