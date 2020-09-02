News

Ondo 2020: CNPP tackles APC over planned arrest of opposition leaders, others

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) in Ondo State has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of clandestine plans to arrest and detain opposition politicians across the state on trumped up charge ahead of the October 10 governorship election. According to the group, such plans by the APC-led government in the state would heighten tension and result in public turmoil that may throw the state into unpredictable turmoil. CNPP revealed this during a press briefing on the State of Security yesterday at the NUJ Press Centre ahead of the governorship election in the state.

During the press briefing which had in attendance, representatives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) among others, Chairman of CNPP Rotimi Boboye alleged that the recourse to violence and intimidation by suspected thugs of APC which manifested in the recent local government poll, had taken new dimensions with meetings of political parties being invaded by hoodlums.

Boboye, however, said members of the CNPP had resolved to conduct themselves “in the most civil and most decorous manner in the forthcoming election but will not watch the outgoing government and party throw our dear state into unpredictable darkness.

He said: “Spreading across the state are confirmed incidences of scarred heads, broken limbs and bruised bodies which align with the ‘strategy’ openly canvassed by a former Chairman of the APC, D.I Kekemeke, a selfconfessed militant and an apparatchik of the APC, who not only boasted of being in possession of high calibre arms but went ahead to name known harbingers of violence that are to be recruited to cause mayhem from within and without the state. “The growing statewide political violence have also been followed with illegal arrest, dehumanising treatment and detention of members of the opposition parties by police and military officers. “President Muhammadu Buhari, the Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Inspector General of Police and all the service chiefs and particularly the Directorate of State Service

